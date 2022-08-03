UI Designer

Company description:

Capitec Bank is a leading South African retail bank that focuses on essential banking services and provides innovative transacting, savings, insurance and unsecured lending products to individuals. Capitec’s mission is to make banking simple and transparent to help clients – regardless of their level of income or assets – improve their financial lives through a single solution, called Global One.

Job description: Purpose Statement

* To support the extended digital team, apply UI/UX methodologies to design and develop a world-class client experience for Capitec’s digital solutions. This will include developing and maintaining user experience and interface design standards

To support and collaborate with the UX Design Lead: Omni Channel Experience in developing a true Capitec omni channel experience Key touchpoints include: Branch Banking System Redesign, ATM & SST, TOBI, Inbenta/CASper, Direct Lending System & Back Office, Merchant app & portal, Internet banking & website re-platforming and IMI Mobile Implementation

Experience

Min:

* At least 2+ years’ experience in an agency/studio environment working on multiple accounts/brands and disciplines

* 4 or more years’ experience in user interface and experience design for web applications and/or mobile devices

* A strong focus on interaction design and visual design through prototyping in an agile software development environment

* Ability to define visual elements, product elements and overall design

* The ability to work with engineering, frontend, and backend developers as needed

* Assisting with testing to ensure that UI/UX standards are adhered to

* Researching interaction design and technology trends

* Maintaining user experience and interface standards

* Ability to create wireframes as well as visual designs

* Experience with user interface design patterns and standards

Ideal:

* At least 2 years’ experience working on multiple accounts/brands and disciplines in the financial sector

* Strong creative background to support UI/UX methodologies

Qualifications (Minimum)

* Grade 12 National Certificate / Vocational

* A relevant tertiary qualification in Design or Front-End Development

Qualifications (Ideal or Preferred)

Knowledge

Min:

Knowledge of:

* Sketch – digital design toolkit (prototyping software)

* Prototyping using InVision or something similar

* Solid skills in Adobe Creative Suite

* Experience with Bootstrap and Google material design

* Understanding of Agile Practices

* A thorough understanding of simplified user-centered design methodologies is a must

* Technology related to the industry

* An up-to-date knowledge of best practices and latest trends in mobile and web

Ideal:

* Knowledge of psychology and/or anthropology as it pertains to UI/UX principles

* Understanding of Object Orientated Languages (C Sharp; Angular; JavaScript)

* Experience in prototyping tools such as Axure, UXPin, XD, etc.

* Ability to conduct user testing of applications, software and websites

* Skills to create wireframes as well as visual designs

* Mobile experience

* Experience in HTML 5

Skills

* Communications Skills

* Presentation Skills

* Project Management Skills (Methodolgy Specific)

* Computer Literacy (MS Word, MS Excel, MS Outlook)

* Attention to Detail

* Problem solving skills

* Interpersonal & Relationship management Skills

* Planning, organising and coordination skills

* Commercial Thinking Skills

Competencies

* Achieving Personal Work Goals and Objectives

* Delivering Results and Meeting Customer Expectations

* Working with People

Conditions of Employment

* Clear criminal and credit record

* A valid driver’s license and own vehicle is required

* Contactable via own mobile phone

Desired Skills:

UI

UX

Design

Prototype

InVision

Sketch

