Workshop Project Manager at Freddy Hirsch Group

Our family business has been trading in spice since 1956, which means a lot of spice has passed through our experienced hands.

As we continue to keep our No. 1 spot in the spice industry, we know that the core values of service excellence, quality products and technical innovation set up by the founding generation are safe and secure in the hands of our second generation, who are already successfully flying the family flag. A third generation is waiting in the wings to take us to 2056 and beyond!

Join Freddy Hirsch as we drive the science beyond the technology of what we do best!

WORKSHOP PROJECT MANAGER (AFTER SALES & SUPPORT) – CITY DEEP – JHB

The main purpose of the job:

To plan and manage projects from start to finish.

Key Responsibilities:

Lead the delivery of projects and interventions starting from supporting the scoping, development, onwards to their planning, implementation, and completion.

Managing customer escalations effectively to resolve concerns.

Working closely with internal sales team, and customers during sales and technical clarification.

Attending customer meetings, meetings attended needs to be closed out with formal minutes of meeting, supplied to all stake holders internal and external.

Customer service excellence supporting customers during plant breakdowns, ensuring equipment up and running in the best possible time frame.

Planning, scheduling and organising of the technical resources in the most efficient way with regards to urgency and travel time.

Managing technician job card process, from creation through to final invoice

Technician utilization and scheduling to be done proactively.

Understanding and managing customer’s expectations

Effective Change Management to project scope.

Knowledge & Experience

Administrative experience

Customer service experience

Sales experience an advantage

Technical aptitude (Mechanical & Electrical)

Qualifications

Matric with Mathematics

Project Management Qualification (advantageous)

Relevant Technical Qualification in the service industry (advantageous)

Requirements:

5 – 10 years of production experience (Food beneficial)

5 – 10 Years customer facing experience (Technical / Sales)

Computer literate

If you do not hear back from us within 3 weeks of your submission, please consider your application as unsuccessful

Desired Skills:

Technial sound

Administrative Duties

Customer Service

Sales

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years FMCG

Desired Qualification Level:

Certificate

