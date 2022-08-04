3 x Mobile Front End Developers – Gauteng Pretoria

Our client is looking for 3 Mobile Front End Developers, Junior to Intermediate and Senior levels.
Area: Menlyn Maine, Pretoria East
Type of roles available:
- Junior: Mobile Front-End Developer (1-2 years mobile and front-end working experience)
- Intermediate: Mobile Front-End Developer (3-4 years mobile and front-end working experience)
- Team Lead: Team Lead Mobile Front-End Developer (5-6 years mobile and front-end working experience)
Education / Qualifications:
- Matric or equivalent qualification recognised by the Department of Higher Education & Training
- Tertiary education: IT Diploma or IT degree
Experience & Skills Required:
- Minimum of 1 – 6 years’ work experience
- Minimum of 1 – 6 years’ experience developing Mobile and Front ends
- Minimum of 1 – 6 years’ experience developing for IOS and Android
- Solid Experience in React, React Native and TypeScript
- Experience with inclusion and integration of native IOS and Android components
- Experience with SQL Server beneficial
- Azure exposure beneficial
- DevOps CI/CD Pipelines beneficial
- .Net Core will be advantageous
- Restful service experience beneficial
Overview of position:
- Assess, develop, upgrade and document application software
- Consulting with fellow colleagues, other teams, managers & executives concerning enhancements and development of the application software
- Document and direct software testing and validation procedures
- Research, analyse and evaluate requirements for software applications
- Advise on areas that could be improved on and keep up-to-date with new trends in software development and technologies that can be used to benefit the Company
Purpose of Position:
- Design and develop robust, testable and maintainable mobile and front end solutions that will be deployed to the cloud
- Document software, in particular business rules and key technical decisions
- Research and make suggestions on how to improve our existing platform
- Analyse, diagnose and resolve errors related to software applications
Special Requirements
- Willing to work overtime (As an exception when required)
- Perform standby duties (on a rotational bases when required)
- Must have own and reliable transport
Fundamental interpersonal relationships, but not limited to:
- Fellow Colleagues & departments
- Teamleaders
- Managers
- Executives
- Clients
Personal Attributes
- High level of personal integrity and ethics
- Accountability and ownership mentality
- Must have good administrative and analytical skills
- Good verbal and written communication skills
- Stress management skills
- Time management skills
- Target orientated
- Decision-making skills
- Problem solving skills
- Attention to detail and a high level of accuracy
- Focused
- Dedicated
Desired Skills:
- SQL
- Front-End Developer
- IOS
- Android