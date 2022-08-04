3 x Mobile Front End Developers – Gauteng Pretoria

Aug 4, 2022

Our client is looking for 3 Mobile Front End Developers, Junior to Intermediate and Senior levels.
Our client is looking for 3 Mobile Front End Developers, Junior to Intermediate and Senior levels.

Area: Menlyn Maine, Pretoria East

Type of roles available:

  • Junior: Mobile Front-End Developer (1-2 years mobile and front-end working experience)

  • Intermediate: Mobile Front-End Developer (3-4 years mobile and front-end working experience)

  • Team Lead: Team Lead Mobile Front-End Developer (5-6 years mobile and front-end working experience)

Education / Qualifications:

  • Matric or equivalent qualification recognised by the Department of Higher Education & Training

  • Tertiary education: IT Diploma or IT degree

Experience & Skills Required:

  • Minimum of 1 – 6 years’ work experience

  • Minimum of 1 – 6 years’ experience developing Mobile and Front ends

  • Minimum of 1 – 6 years’ experience developing for IOS and Android

  • Solid Experience in React, React Native and TypeScript

  • Experience with inclusion and integration of native IOS and Android components

  • Experience with SQL Server beneficial

  • Azure exposure beneficial

  • DevOps CI/CD Pipelines beneficial

  • .Net Core will be advantageous

  • Restful service experience beneficial

Overview of position:

  • Assess, develop, upgrade and document application software

  • Consulting with fellow colleagues, other teams, managers & executives concerning enhancements and development of the application software

  • Document and direct software testing and validation procedures

  • Research, analyse and evaluate requirements for software applications

  • Advise on areas that could be improved on and keep up-to-date with new trends in software development and technologies that can be used to benefit the Company

Purpose of Position:

  • Design and develop robust, testable and maintainable mobile and front end solutions that will be deployed to the cloud

  • Document software, in particular business rules and key technical decisions

  • Research and make suggestions on how to improve our existing platform

  • Analyse, diagnose and resolve errors related to software applications

Special Requirements

  • Willing to work overtime (As an exception when required)

  • Perform standby duties (on a rotational bases when required)

  • Must have own and reliable transport

Fundamental interpersonal relationships, but not limited to:

  • Fellow Colleagues & departments

  • Teamleaders

  • Managers

  • Executives

  • Clients

Personal Attributes

  • High level of personal integrity and ethics

  • Accountability and ownership mentality

  • Must have good administrative and analytical skills

  • Good verbal and written communication skills

  • Stress management skills

  • Time management skills

  • Target orientated

  • Decision-making skills

  • Problem solving skills

  • Attention to detail and a high level of accuracy

  • Focused

  • Dedicated

Desired Skills:

  • SQL
  • Front-End Developer
  • IOS
  • Android

Learn more/Apply for this position