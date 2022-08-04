3 x Mobile Front End Developers

Our client is looking for 3 Mobile Front End Developers, Junior to Intermediate and Senior levels.

Our client is looking for 3 Mobile Front End Developers, Junior to Intermediate and Senior levels.



Area: Menlyn Maine, Pretoria East

Type of roles available:

Junior: Mobile Front-End Developer (1-2 years mobile and front-end working experience)

Intermediate: Mobile Front-End Developer (3-4 years mobile and front-end working experience)

Team Lead: Team Lead Mobile Front-End Developer (5-6 years mobile and front-end working experience)

Education / Qualifications:

Matric or equivalent qualification recognised by the Department of Higher Education & Training

Tertiary education: IT Diploma or IT degree

Experience & Skills Required:

Minimum of 1 – 6 years’ work experience

Minimum of 1 – 6 years’ experience developing Mobile and Front ends

Minimum of 1 – 6 years’ experience developing for IOS and Android

Solid Experience in React, React Native and TypeScript

Experience with inclusion and integration of native IOS and Android components

Experience with SQL Server beneficial

Azure exposure beneficial

DevOps CI/CD Pipelines beneficial

.Net Core will be advantageous

Restful service experience beneficial

Overview of position:

Assess, develop, upgrade and document application software

Consulting with fellow colleagues, other teams, managers & executives concerning enhancements and development of the application software

Document and direct software testing and validation procedures

Research, analyse and evaluate requirements for software applications

Advise on areas that could be improved on and keep up-to-date with new trends in software development and technologies that can be used to benefit the Company

Purpose of Position:

Design and develop robust, testable and maintainable mobile and front end solutions that will be deployed to the cloud

Document software, in particular business rules and key technical decisions

Research and make suggestions on how to improve our existing platform

Analyse, diagnose and resolve errors related to software applications

Special Requirements

Willing to work overtime (As an exception when required)

Perform standby duties (on a rotational bases when required)

Must have own and reliable transport

Fundamental interpersonal relationships, but not limited to:

Fellow Colleagues & departments

Teamleaders

Managers

Executives

Clients

Personal Attributes

High level of personal integrity and ethics

Accountability and ownership mentality

Must have good administrative and analytical skills

Good verbal and written communication skills

Stress management skills

Time management skills

Target orientated

Decision-making skills

Problem solving skills

Attention to detail and a high level of accuracy

Focused

Dedicated

Desired Skills:

SQL

Front-End Developer

IOS

Android

Learn more/Apply for this position