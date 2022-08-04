Adapt IT Hospitality and Agileum Hospitality join forces

Adapt IT Holdings has concluded a transaction with Agileum Hospitality to acquire the hospitality business as a going concern, through its Mauritian entity Adapt IT International, as of 2 August 2022.

The transaction includes the Oracle Hospitality rights to service the Indian Ocean Hospitality market.

Adapt IT is a South African headquartered global software and services group and a member of Volaris Group. Adapt IT provides specialised software and digitally-led business solutions assisting over 10 000 businesses in over 55 countries.

Adapt IT will operate the Mauritius Hospitality business by leveraging its subsidiary Micros South Africa − an Oracle Hospitality partner since 1997.

“Oracle Hospitality is excited that two of our longstanding partners have decided to combine their strengths. We are convinced that with this acquisition, end customers in the Indian Ocean region will continue to receive the best in class support in their daily operations and the journey to Opera Cloud,” says Denhard Jongman, global director: hospitality partner strategy at Oracle Hospitality.

Adapt IT Group CEO Tiffany Dunsdon says the transaction positions Adapt IT as a leader in the hospitality technology market in the continent. “We have focus, scale, a strong track record and long-term commitment to our chosen markets. We have had a very good relationship with Agileum over many years which led to the discussion around combining our hospitality businesses to create one stronger and more effective team at scale. We look forward to working closely with the Agileum team to ensure a seamless transition.

“Our people have deep insights into the vertical markets in which we operate, and this positions us uniquely to deliver value-adding solutions and services to our clients across the globe. Hospitality is an important sector in the region, and we are delighted to bring this additional depth of industry expertise to our new hospitality customers in the territory,” says Dunsdon.

Sylvain Deslandes, Agileum Hospitality CEO, comments: “We are happy to see our discussions have led to this happy conclusion and will provide to our regional customer base an augmented and strengthened value proposition going forward.”

Micros South Africa MD Reginald Sibeko affirms that Micros South Africa has the capability and requisite resources to improve the customer experience and elevate business operations for the Indian Ocean market. “The combined team of all Agileum Hospitality personnel who have been invited to join Adapt IT Mauritius permanently and our broader team of 245 who specialise in the hospitality sector will join forces to drive our customers’ success,” notes Sibeko.

“As Micros South Africa, we are delighted that we can extend our footprint and add value to more hospitality businesses within the Indian Ocean market,” adds Sibeko.