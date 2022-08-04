Advanced Solutions Architect at Quadrant Systems – Gauteng Bryanston

Our client has an opening for a Solutions Architect, specifically for PR Eng Electrical

As a Solutions Architect, you will be responsible for designing and developing products. Design the systems architecture of the client’s software solutions as well as implement them in order to meet user requirements. The successful candidate should have good programming skills with Python or c++/c# and experience with data science tools such as pandas, Numpy and Scikit-learn

Requirements:

Designs and develops a comprehensive systems architecture

Develops and tests solutions for complex business problems

Prioritizes and Simplifies tasks to achieve the desired result

Participates in architecture and software development activities

Qualifications:

3+ years of experience in a technical management role, preferably in Electrical Engineering and /or computer science or closely related field.

Prior experience with at least one PR Eng Electrical system design project as well as extensive work with the following technologies: wireless LAN, Zigbee Low Energy Wireless Technology(LEW) and WI-FI technology preferred.

Minimum of 2 years of experience as a PR Eng Electrician

5+ years of experience as an endineer with expertise in data center and/or high performance computing architecture, software development, system integration and product design.

Desired Skills:

Python or C++/C#

Data Science tools such as pandas

Numpy and Scikit-learn

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Diploma

Learn more/Apply for this position