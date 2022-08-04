Agile Master Finance and Governance at Sabenza IT – Gauteng Johannesburg Region

We have a challenging yet exciting venture within the Finance and Governance division with one of our booming client in the automotive environment in Gauteng. This is a hybrid work model
Essential skills required for role:
- Business Administration
- Financial Management
- Quality Assurance and compliance
- High attention to detail
- Advanced knowledge of Agile principles and frameworks
- Multi-tasking skills
- High energy personality, taking ownership and driving topics owned with commitment
- Excellent communication and presentation skills in English
- Well experienced in effective relationship management and diverse stakeholder engagement
- Ability to work closely with all levels from Junior to Senior Management
- Strong organisational and planning skills
- Excellent Microsoft Office skills
- Advanced Jira and Confluence skills
Duties and responsibilities:
- Is responsible for the delivery of high-quality outcomes of complex and business critical activities
- Anticipates and integrates customer needs, strategic goals, and financial objectives
- Builds and maintains strategic partnerships with key decision makers internally and externally
- Is responsible for delivery of assigned tasks in the following fields:
- Business / Financial Management
- Offer planning guidance
- Offer Process (Creation, QA and Budget management)
- Pipeline & Financial Reporting
- PCAS & PTAS admin
- Methodologies & Compliance
- Supporting the implementation of ISO standards (Product focus)
- IT-Processes compliance checks
- Product Depot QA
- IT-ICS. Next Controls checks
- Agile Maturity measures tracking
- ATC Setup & Guidance (Jira & Confluence)
- YPA compliance checks
- AWM Role allocations and fulfilment checks
- Supports the Management team and Head of Business Management and Methodologies in Finance and Product-specific tasks e.g., presentations and reports.
- On boarding of new Agile Masters. (Tools, templates, and procedures)
- Assists the Methodologies & Governance team by monitoring, inspecting, and highlighting areas of non-compliance regarding all aspects of the BMW Agile Working Model in their respective departments.
- Assists Delivery Managers / Agile Masters with offer compilation, resource planning, and pipeline management.
Qualifications required:
- Scrum Master Certification (Scrum Alliance or [URL Removed]
- Business Administration relevant qualification
- Minimum 5+ years Business Administration
Let’s get those applications across and start paving the road of success for yourself !
