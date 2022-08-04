Analyst Developer: DSD (Front-end) at Ntice Search – Western Cape Stellenbosch

My client, a leader in the banking and financial services sector, is looking for an Analyst Developer to join their team. The aim of this role is to develop remote banking related applications in accordance with specific business requirements.

Location: Stellenbosch, Cape Town

Working Model: Hybrid

Experience:

5 -7 years’ proven software development

Essential experience in the following development languages is required: Minimum Java Script Framework XML HTML 5 CSS Java JSP SQL Web Services Spring Rest Services Mobile Development Maven



Qualifications:

(Minimum) – Grade 12 National Certificate / Vocational

Qualifications (Ideal or Preferred) – A relevant tertiary qualification in Information Technology

Knowledge:

Must have detailed knowledge of: IT systems development processes (SDLC) Application development Standards and governance Agile development life cycle Testing practices

Ideal knowledge of: UML Systems analysis and design System architecture (technical design and implementation processes)

Solid understanding of: Banking systems environment Banking business model Best practices for Quality Assurance (QA) Object Orientated Development environment (i.e. Java, Spring Framework, JBoss, Hibernate)



Desired Skills:

JavaScript

HTML5

XML

