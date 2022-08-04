Analyst Developer: DSD (Front-end) at Ntice Search

My client, a leader in the banking and financial services sector, is looking for an Analyst Developer to join their team. The aim of this role is to develop remote banking related applications in accordance with specific business requirements.
Location: Stellenbosch, Cape Town
Working Model: Hybrid
Experience:
- 5 -7 years’ proven software development
- Essential experience in the following development languages is required:
- Minimum
- Java Script Framework
- XML
- HTML 5
- CSS
- Java
- JSP
- SQL
- Web Services
- Spring
- Rest Services
- Mobile Development
- Maven
- Minimum
Qualifications:
- (Minimum) – Grade 12 National Certificate / Vocational
- Qualifications (Ideal or Preferred) – A relevant tertiary qualification in Information Technology
Knowledge:
- Must have detailed knowledge of:
- IT systems development processes (SDLC)
- Application development
- Standards and governance
- Agile development life cycle
- Testing practices
- Ideal knowledge of:
- UML
- Systems analysis and design
- System architecture (technical design and implementation processes)
- Solid understanding of:
- Banking systems environment
- Banking business model
- Best practices for Quality Assurance (QA)
- Object Orientated Development environment (i.e. Java, Spring Framework, JBoss, Hibernate)
Desired Skills:
- JavaScript
- HTML5
- XML