Analyst intern at Letsema Consulting – Gauteng Rosebank

Letsema Consulting is partnering with the Government and Labour in the YES (Youth Employment Services) Programme (www.yes4youth.co.za). In terms of our participation, we are looking to employ the services of a foundation Assistant/Intern.

Candidates who are registered online with the YES programme and meet the qualifying criteria are welcome to apply for this job opportunity. The position is a fixed term 1year contract and the terms and guidelines for Employers under the YES programme will be adhered to.

YES CANDIDATES ELIGIBILITY REQUIREMENTS UNDER THE PROGRAMME:

Black South African citizens

Between 18 – 35 years old

Currently Unemployed

Please note, if you have been qualified by the YES programme, we will require written proof of this. Refer to the link below to register with the YES initiative:

[URL Removed]

Our company is in the business of Management Consulting and is partnering with the Government and Labour in the YES (Youth Employment Services) Programme (www.yes4youth.co.za). In terms of our participation, we are looking to employ the services of Foundation Assistant/Intern.

Candidates who are registered online with the YES programme and meet the qualifying criteria are welcome to apply for this job opportunity. The position is a fixed term 1year contract and the terms and guidelines for Employers under the YES programme will be adhered to.

YES CANDIDATES ELIGIBILITY REQUIREMENTS UNDER THE PROGRAMME:

Black South African citizens

Between 18 – 34 years old

CURRENTLY UNEMPLOYED

Please note, if you have been qualified by the YES programme, we will require you to provide written proof of this. Refer to the link [URL Removed] to register with the YES initiative

JOB PURPOSE

This is an entry level position aimed at supporting the Foundation team achieve its objectives. The assistant will be responsible for ensuring the administrative requirements of the Foundation are met and will be given increased responsibility as impact is demonstrated. Please see details below with regards to typical duties, skills and experience.

RESPONSIBILITIES

Development of Presentations and Documents for internal consideration

Liaise with stakeholders for execution of small projects

Data collection and analysis

Research

Development and maintenance of databases

Event organising and planning

Development of Business Cases for potential projects

Conduct monitoring and evaluation

Minute taking

Provide support on various consulting or longer term operational projects

KEY CHARACTERISTICS OF THE CANDIDATE

To succeed in this position, you must have:

Outstanding records of academic and managerial or professional achievement

Exceptional analytical and quantitative problem-solving skills

Ability to work collaboratively in a team environment and individually when required

Ability to work effectively with people at all levels in an organization

Ability to communicate complex ideas effectively – both verbally and in writing

Emotional intelligence, problem solver and pays attention to details

Open to feedback or criticism and people orientated

QUALIFICATIONS

Relevant degree

Demonstrating above skillsets

Desired Skills:

Planning And Organising

Project Management

Microsoft Office Suite

Interpersonal Communication

Monitoring and Evaluation

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

About The Employer:

MORE ABOUT LETSEMA

Letsema, founded in 1996, is a black-owned management consulting firm at the heart of a diversified investment group.

The word “Letsema” is of Sotho origin, meaning people coming together to work for a common purpose. This sense of collective effort towards a shared vision is our underlying.

With long-term thinking and a broad base of skills, intellect and IP, we aim to contribute meaningfully to the betterment of society. Each leg of our business – Consulting, Investments and Foundation – reinforces the other, setting them apart and making them stronger.

Letsema strives to utilise its skills, resources, expertise and capabilities to bring to life it’s philosophy of “Business as a catalyst for social change”. We do this through the activities of the Letsema Foundation and the broader Letsema family.

At Letsema, we are a family where no two people look the same. The Letsema family has a shared purpose of using business as a catalyst for social change. This philosophy originated from the conviction that business and society cannot continue to operate independently but instead are intrinsically inter-connected. Our philosophy is manifested through the development of strong partnerships.

Learn more/Apply for this position