Analyst Programmer II (Java/J2EE) (Contract) at Datafin Recruitment – Western Cape Cape Town

Analyst Programmer II (Java/J2EE) (Contract)

ENVIRONMENT:

PROVIDE critical support engineering skills to the Online and Mobile App IT support teams of a reputable Retail Group seeking your technical expertise as an Analyst Programmer II to fill a 12-Month Contract role. These teams work towards monitoring, diagnosing and remediating issues across application and infrastructure. You will also be expected to design & code programmes of greater complexity, develop technical specifications from systems specs while ensuring effective operations and providing valuable input into systems related Risk Management Strategies & Risk Mitigation. The successful candidate will possess a 3-year IT Diploma with 2-5 year’s Programming/Analyst Programming including Operational/System Support and E-commerce/M-commerce industry experience including Android & iOS. You must also have strong Java/J2EE, MySQL, AWS CloudFront, Postman, JSON & RESTful.

DUTIES:

Analysis, technical design and development aligned to team processes and requirements.

Develop technical specifications from systems specifications.

Design and code programmes of greater complexity and size from technical specifications.

Maintain and support existing systems.

Interpret user requirements and translate into systems design.

Investigate and solve systems issues.

Ensure systems documentation is kept up to date.

Ensure effective operations.

Implement approved changes as per change control and security process.

Plan, organise and control own work effort, including regular progress feedback to areas.

Contribute to the ongoing improvement of processes, technology and architecture.

Utilize problem solving skills and techniques to drive the resolution of issues.

Ensure systems conform to IT governance and Information Security requirements.

Provide input into systems related Risk Management Strategies and Risk Mitigation.

REQUIREMENTS:

Qualifications –

3-year IT Diploma.

Experience/Skills –

2-5 Years Programming/Analyst Programming experience.

Operational/System Support background.

Specific analysis and development skills.

Java / J2EE.

MySQL relational database.

AWS CloudFront.

Postman (JSON language, Retail Services are RESTful).

E-commerce or M-commerce industry experience (Android and iOS experience).

Prepares clear, well-structured presentations using a variety of tools and techniques.

Rotational stand-by.

Advantageous –

Cloud based experience.

ATTRIBUTES:

Ability to research technology-related concepts, trends and best practices, and apply findings.

Looks beyond symptoms to uncover root causes of problems to be solved.

Synthesises data from different sources to identify trends.

Clearly defines objectives and translates them into workable activities.

Anticipates potential obstacles and their impact on the accomplishment of goals and timelines and propose/ take corrective action where required.

Discusses issues and exchanges information with partners to identify areas of mutual interest and benefit.

Convinces others by identifying benefits for all; looks for ways to increase the value of the partnership for all parties.

Actively seeks out positive spin-offs of change and investigates ways in which change can be used.

Demonstrates resourcefulness in acquiring necessary knowledge, skills and competencies to adapt to change.

COMMENTS:

