Blockchain jobs lead in the move to remote working

More than one-third (36%) ofb lockchain-related advertised positions are remote-based – more than the projected global average of 16% across employment sectors.

Speaking on the research by BanklessTimes.com, CEO Jonathan Merry says: “The decentralised nature of blockchain itself makes it well-suited for remote work, as there is no need for employees to be in the same physical location in order to collaborate on projects.

“As the blockchain industry continues to grow, it is likely that the trend towards remote work will continue.”

There are several reasons for the growing shift towards remote jobs in blockchain. For one thing, blockchain is still a relatively new field, which means that there is a lot of flexibility regarding job descriptions and duties. This makes it easier for employers to allow employees to work from home or other remote locations.

Additionally, the global nature of Blockchain means that companies often have employees in different time zones, which makes remote work even more convenient.

A blockchain firm that embraces a work-from-anywhere culture can access a larger talent pool, thus allowing it to embrace staff who have primary caregiving obligations. Remote working promotes a more diverse and inclusive work environment.

To re-invent the goal of global systems, blockchain firms believe that anyone may contribute to the expansion and development of open-source networks. It can achieve this regardless of location, nation, or level of financial means.

Software development is one of the most in-demand jobs in the crypto industry. In June 2021, 44% of blockchain software development jobs were remote, compared to 31% of other jobs.