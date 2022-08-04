Business Analyst (Hybrid/Remote) at Datafin Recruitment

ENVIRONMENT:

A solutions-driven Business Analyst who enjoys solving complex problems is sought by a dynamic FinTech company providing payment, collection & data verification solutions. The successful incumbent must have Financial/Banking experience with the ability to translate between business and Developers. The team is based in Joburg, but the position can be hybrid or remote.

While we would really like to respond to every application, should you not be contacted for this position within 10 working days please consider your application unsuccessful.

COMMENTS:

When applying for jobs, ensure that you have the minimum job requirements. OnlySA Citizens will be considered for this role. If you are not in the mentioned location of any of the jobs, please note your relocation plans in all applications for jobs and correspondence. Please e-mail a word copy of your CV to [Email Address Removed] and mention the reference numbers of the jobs. We have a list of jobs on [URL Removed] Datafin IT Recruitment – Cape Town Jobs.

Desired Skills:

Business

Analyst

Hybrid

Learn more/Apply for this position