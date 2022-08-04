C#.NET Developer

Aug 4, 2022

We have a vacancy avaialble for a C#.net consultant with SQL and Azure experience. This position will start as a contract for 6 months with the view to go permanent. Th initial 6 months will have the same leave benifets as a permanent opportunity.
The role will allow for Hybrid working allowing for remote qwork with occasional meetings being held in Bedfordview in Gauteng.
A competitive salary is offered

Desired Skills:

  • C#.net
  • SQL
  • Azure

Desired Work Experience:

  • 2 to 5 years Software Development

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Grade 10

Employer & Job Benefits:

  • Leave

