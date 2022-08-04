C#.NET Developer – Gauteng Bedfordview

We have a vacancy avaialble for a C#.net consultant with SQL and Azure experience. This position will start as a contract for 6 months with the view to go permanent. Th initial 6 months will have the same leave benifets as a permanent opportunity.
The role will allow for Hybrid working allowing for remote qwork with occasional meetings being held in Bedfordview in Gauteng.
A competitive salary is offered
Desired Skills:
- C#.net
- SQL
- Azure
Desired Work Experience:
- 2 to 5 years Software Development
Desired Qualification Level:
- Grade 10
Employer & Job Benefits:
- Leave