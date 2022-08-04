C#.NET Developer – Gauteng Bedfordview

We have a vacancy avaialble for a C#.net consultant with SQL and Azure experience. This position will start as a contract for 6 months with the view to go permanent. Th initial 6 months will have the same leave benifets as a permanent opportunity.

The role will allow for Hybrid working allowing for remote qwork with occasional meetings being held in Bedfordview in Gauteng.

A competitive salary is offered

Desired Skills:

C#.net

SQL

Azure

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years Software Development

Desired Qualification Level:

Grade 10

Employer & Job Benefits:

Leave

Learn more/Apply for this position