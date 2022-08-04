Data Quality Specialist

12 months extendable contract

Minimum Qualification Required:

– A minimum of a Bachelor’s Degree in Computer Science, Management InformationSystems, Computer Engineering or Equivalent

– A relevant Data Quality Certification (e.g. CDMP Associate) preferredThe following experience and skills are required for this role:

– 8 – 10 years’ experience in the field of Data Quality Management

– Financial Services Industry, organisational and business awareness knowledge

Continuous improvement knowledge and skill

Continued learning and/or professional development knowledge and skill

Business continuity planning knowledge and skill

IT enablement strategy knowledge and skill

IT enablement planning knowledge and skill

IT enablement legislation and governance, risk & compliance knowledge and skill

IT transformation and innovation knowledge and skill

IT enablement project management knowledge and skill

Release management knowledge and skill

Application design and development knowledge and skill

Application support and maintenance knowledge and skill

Infrastructure design and development knowledge and skill

Network design knowledge and skill

Systems integration knowledge and skill

Systems specialisation knowledge and skill

Database administration knowledge and skill

IT governance knowledge and skill

Collaboration knowledge and skill

Service management knowledge and skill

Testing knowledge and skill

Business intelligence knowledge and skill

Operations knowledge and skill

IT information storage managementknowledge and skill

IT enablement information management knowledge and skill

IT enablement reporting knowledge and skill

Capacity and performance management Extensive knowledge of best practices/methodologies in Data Warehousing and Multi-dimensional data modelling(OLAP e.g. ESSBASE or Microsoft Analysis Services), system design and management

Extensive knowledge of Business Intelligence Software Familiarity such asMicroStrategy, Pyramid, OBIEE, Microsoft Power BI and Qlikview

Extensive knowledge in ETL development and maintenance with SSIS, IBM datastage, Oracle ODI, PL/SQL and T/SQL stored procedures and complex SQL queries

Extensive knowledge of the most common RDBMS technologies eg. Oracle, IBM,SQLServer, MySql

Experience in deploying and managing Big Data environments e.g HADOOP, SPARKand NoSQL

Extensive knowledge of MDM tools e.g. Informatica

Experience in Data Warehouse Technologies e.g. Teradata

Knowledge of a statistical programming language will be critical. Languages like R,Python, SAS or MATLAB, and a database querying language like SQL

Experience with a variety of programming languages including but not limited to JAVAand C #

Experience with development using a broad variety of integration techniques,patterns, tools and methodologies

Please send updated CV and qualifications to [Email Address Removed]

Desired Skills:

Data Management

BI

ETL

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

