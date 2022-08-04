Data Quality Specialist – Gauteng Pretoria CBD

Aug 4, 2022

12 months extendable contract
Minimum Qualification Required:
– A minimum of a Bachelor’s Degree in Computer Science, Management InformationSystems, Computer Engineering or Equivalent
– A relevant Data Quality Certification (e.g. CDMP Associate) preferredThe following experience and skills are required for this role:
– 8 – 10 years’ experience in the field of Data Quality Management
– Financial Services Industry, organisational and business awareness knowledge

  • Continuous improvement knowledge and skill
  • Continued learning and/or professional development knowledge and skill
  • Business continuity planning knowledge and skill
  • IT enablement strategy knowledge and skill
  • IT enablement planning knowledge and skill
  • IT enablement legislation and governance, risk & compliance knowledge and skill
  • IT transformation and innovation knowledge and skill
  • IT enablement project management knowledge and skill
  • Release management knowledge and skill
  • Application design and development knowledge and skill
  • Application support and maintenance knowledge and skill
  • Infrastructure design and development knowledge and skill
  • Network design knowledge and skill
  • Systems integration knowledge and skill
  • Systems specialisation knowledge and skill
  • Database administration knowledge and skill
  • IT governance knowledge and skill
  • Collaboration knowledge and skill
  • Service management knowledge and skill
  • Testing knowledge and skill
  • Business intelligence knowledge and skill
  • Operations knowledge and skill
  • IT information storage managementknowledge and skill
  • IT enablement information management knowledge and skill

  • IT enablement reporting knowledge and skill

  • Capacity and performance management Extensive knowledge of best practices/methodologies in Data Warehousing and Multi-dimensional data modelling(OLAP e.g. ESSBASE or Microsoft Analysis Services), system design and management

  • Extensive knowledge of Business Intelligence Software Familiarity such asMicroStrategy, Pyramid, OBIEE, Microsoft Power BI and Qlikview

  • Extensive knowledge in ETL development and maintenance with SSIS, IBM datastage, Oracle ODI, PL/SQL and T/SQL stored procedures and complex SQL queries
  • Extensive knowledge of the most common RDBMS technologies eg. Oracle, IBM,SQLServer, MySql
  • Experience in deploying and managing Big Data environments e.g HADOOP, SPARKand NoSQL
  • Extensive knowledge of MDM tools e.g. Informatica
  • Experience in Data Warehouse Technologies e.g. Teradata
  • Knowledge of a statistical programming language will be critical. Languages like R,Python, SAS or MATLAB, and a database querying language like SQL
  • Experience with a variety of programming languages including but not limited to JAVAand C #
  • Experience with development using a broad variety of integration techniques,patterns, tools and methodologies

Please send updated CV and qualifications to [Email Address Removed]

Desired Skills:

  • Data Management
  • BI
  • ETL

Desired Work Experience:

  • 5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Degree

