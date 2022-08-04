Please note: This is a fully remote position, but there are offices in Cape Town and Johannesburg if you want to hang with the team on occassion.
Benefits: R15 000 p/a learning budget, performance bonus, 20 days annual leave, study leave, laptop.
Our client, a successful data-science focused organisation apply the latest AI and ML techniques to real world data generated by their international clients.
They’re now looking for a senior Data Scientist who enjoys being an experimentalist to join their teams, and translate real world questions into tractable problems for modelling.
You have a deep interest in delivering tools that help decision-makers navigate complex environments. You’re adaptable, solutions-driven, have the ability to consult with clients and a deep passion for data science.
You have a mix of the following:
- A strong degree in either physics, mathematics or statistics
- Solid experience in a consulting environment
- You are technically inclined
- Depth of experience with and fluency in Python machine learning ecosystem
- A willingness to bring a hacking mindset to statistical models of real-world phenomena
- The drive to learn and build things outside of your formal education or employment
- Adaptability and the ability to translate problems into tangible solutions
Desired Skills:
- python
- Machine Learning
- Consulting
- solutions-driven
- adaptable
- data science
- data scientist
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree
