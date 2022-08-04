Database Administrator (APACE PROJECT) Wits RHI at AJ Personnel

Main purpose of the job:

To coordinate and manage all ICT and HMIS systems in line with the donor, DoH, and program objectives

Location:

Wits RHI – Lejweleputswa (Free State)

Key performance areas:

Database development and management

Translate business needs to technical specifications

Design, build and deploy internal systems and solutions (e.g., reporting tools)

Maintain and support data analytics platforms

Create tools to store data

Conduct unit testing and troubleshooting of all data management systems

Evaluate and improve existing data management systems

Collaborate with teams to integrate data management systems

Data Systems Support

Conduct hardware assessments of all facility IT equipment used specifically for capturing data

Install anti-virus to ensure all PCs are regularly updated

Review all operating systems and test functionality

Perform installations of health information system electronic tools (Example: [URL Removed] all health information systems

Support regarding collecting and analyzing of HIV & AIDS / TB data from all computer systems used by the Department of Health

ICT Coordination & Knowledge management

Manage and monitor application configurations

Manage and Monitor application performance against Service Level Agreements (SLA) and business requirements

Install and upgrade software and applications according to the user’s needs

Provide support regarding software updates of the Electronic TB/HIV Register (TIER.Net)

Liaise with local health Facility managers of ART register and electronic medical records as well as other relevant components regarding day-to-day operational matters

Effective self-management and performance ownership

Take ownership and accountability for tasks and demonstrates effective self-management

Follow through to ensure that quality and productivity standards of own work are consistently and accurately maintained

Maintain a positive attitude and respond openly to feedback

Required minimum education and training:

Degree in ICT, BSc/BA in Computer Science, or similar discipline. Proficiency in Microsoft Office

Knowledge of SQL queries, SQL Server Reporting Services (SSRS), and SQL Server Integration Services (SSIS)

Excellent data presentation skills (primarily MS Excel and PowerPoint) and a good understanding of statistical analysis and data analytics

Required minimum work experience:

1-3 years developing, implementing, and managing information systems including Health Management Information Systems such as [URL Removed] DHIS, and others

Proven experience developing software programs and managing complex data

Working with donor-driven programs

Database capacity building and mentoring

Report writing

Valid SA driver’s license

Desirable additional education, work experience, and personal abilities:

Be a proactive agent influencing positive change with external stakeholders with the ability to develop and maintain relationships at all levels of Wits RHI and partner organizations

Positive, energetic team leader with an ability to adapt to complex situations, manage stress, deliver goals pro-actively

Organized with a thorough and accurate approach to work, and attention to detail. Proven abilities to take initiative and be innovative

Demands of the job:

Local travel and working overtime will be required

Must be able to work in time-constrained, highly pressurized deadline-driven environments

Communications and relationships:

Excellent communication skills (both written and oral) in English

Ability to establish and maintain effective working relationships with internal stakeholders at all levels within the organization, as well as all external stakeholders

TO APPLY:

Only if you do meet the minimum job requirements and experience as mentioned above, you may submit a detailed updated CV.

Please Apply Online and complete your registration on Ditto Hire (our application tracking system) to enable and protect you as a candidate to accept the new POPIA terms and conditions. This will then create your permanent profile with which you can apply for all jobs as advertised by AJ PERSONNEL. However, you may remove your profile from AJ PERSONNEL when you are no longer in the job market.

AJ Personnel is fully POPIA Compliant.

Please take note that the applicants who do not adhere to the above criteria will not be considered for the respective position.

The closing date for all applications: 15 August 2022 .

. Wits Health Consortium will only respond to shortlisted candidates.

Candidates who have not been contacted within two weeks of the closing date can consider their applications to be unsuccessful.

Please note:

Our Client, WHC – RHI, maintains mandatory Covid-19 requirements, and as such only Covid-19 vaccinated incumbents will be considered for positions.

WHC, in accordance with its Employment Equity goals and plan, will give preference to suitable applicants from designated groups as defined in the Employment Equity Act 55 of 1998 and subsequent amendments thereto.

AJ Personnel is only responsible for advertising the advertisement on behalf of their client Wits Health Consortium.

AJ Personnel does not have any salary or other information regarding the position.

About The Employer:

Background

The Wits Reproductive Health and HIV Institute (Wits RHI) is a renowned African-led research institute that seeks solutions to Africa’s health challenges.

It is located within the University of the Witwatersrand and addresses some of the greatest public health concerns affecting our region, including HIV and its related problems, sexual and reproductive health, and vaccinology.

Learn more/Apply for this position