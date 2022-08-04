Desktop Support Technician

JOB PURPOSE

Responsible for providing first level IT support including desktop, telephony, printer, hardware and general software support thus contributing to Companies staff productivity

KEY PERFORMANCE AREAS

Providing Desktop hardware and software support

Respond to ticket logged by internal department

Diagnose possible hardware faults and take appropriate corrective action to resolve problem

Diagnose possible software faults and take appropriate corrective action to resolve problem

Provide Company staff/management with regular progress reports

Commissioning new desktops and phone extensions

Prepare operating system and load applicable software

Install desktop hardware and applicable telephone

Provision VoIP extensions

Providing support with Company Networks’ VoIP system

Diagnose possible hardware faults and take appropriate corrective action to resolve problem

Diagnose possible software faults and take appropriate corrective action to resolve problem

Manage available Mitel extension licenses and extension allocation information

Providing level 1 administration support on Companies’ Office 365 tenant

Complete daily IT checks and provider reports

Provide support to reset staff user accounts and passwords

Provide support to unlock staff user accounts

Complete daily IT checks and provide reports

Complete daily HSBC DR and boardroom checks. Provide status reports

Provide IT asset reports – desktop and software license reports

Complete daily physical inspection of Company IT equipment racks. Provide status report

REQUIREMENTS

2 years’ experience in an ICT environment repairing desktops and preferably also repairing servers

Knowledge of desktops and server hardware and operating systems

Knowledge of Customer Service principles

Skilled in installing and troubleshooting desktops and server hardware and operating systems

Written and verbal communication skills

MINIMUM QUALIFICATIONS

Matric Qualification

COMPTIA A+, Network +, MCITP

Must be willing to work overtime, if required

Desired Skills:

Desktop Support

COMPTIA A+

Desktop Computers

Microsoft Windows

PC Support

Install Software

Network +

MCITP

Desktop repairs

Voip

Hardware troubleshooting

Office 365 tenant

Desktop Application Support

Microsoft Operating Systems

Desired Qualification Level:

Certificate

About The Employer:

THE COMPANY

– … is a telecommunications carrier, provides data communications services to wholesale carriers and wholesale clients in the Middle East, Africa, West Asia, and other international regions. The company offers a portfolio of solutions that include Ethernet products; and carrier grade network services. It also provides global dedicated Internet access, broadband Internet access, and IPVPN or public MPLS Lite services.

– The Company is the 1st African MEF 3.0 certified carrier ethernet network. Our new award winning Software Defined Networks platform (C-RAN), brings next generation software centric services including SD-WAN, SDN and NFV together.

– Autonomous orchestration, cloud provisioning, open source, API’s and agile development are built into our [URL Removed] we evolve as client’s needs grow.

Employer & Job Benefits:

Group Life Assurance

Disability Cover

Performance Bonus

Learn more/Apply for this position