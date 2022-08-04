Desktop Support Technician – Gauteng Rivonia

JOB PURPOSE
Responsible for providing first level IT support including desktop, telephony, printer, hardware and general software support thus contributing to Companies staff productivity
KEY PERFORMANCE AREAS
Providing Desktop hardware and software support
- Respond to ticket logged by internal department
- Diagnose possible hardware faults and take appropriate corrective action to resolve problem
- Diagnose possible software faults and take appropriate corrective action to resolve problem
- Provide Company staff/management with regular progress reports
Commissioning new desktops and phone extensions
- Prepare operating system and load applicable software
- Install desktop hardware and applicable telephone
- Provision VoIP extensions
Providing support with Company Networks’ VoIP system
- Diagnose possible hardware faults and take appropriate corrective action to resolve problem
- Diagnose possible software faults and take appropriate corrective action to resolve problem
- Manage available Mitel extension licenses and extension allocation information
Providing level 1 administration support on Companies’ Office 365 tenant
-
Complete daily IT checks and provider reports
-
Provide support to reset staff user accounts and passwords
- Provide support to unlock staff user accounts
Complete daily IT checks and provide reports
-
Complete daily HSBC DR and boardroom checks. Provide status reports
-
Provide IT asset reports – desktop and software license reports
- Complete daily physical inspection of Company IT equipment racks. Provide status report
REQUIREMENTS
- 2 years’ experience in an ICT environment repairing desktops and preferably also repairing servers
- Knowledge of desktops and server hardware and operating systems
- Knowledge of Customer Service principles
- Skilled in installing and troubleshooting desktops and server hardware and operating systems
- Written and verbal communication skills
MINIMUM QUALIFICATIONS
- Matric Qualification
-
COMPTIA A+, Network +, MCITP
-
Must be willing to work overtime, if required
About The Employer:
THE COMPANY
– … is a telecommunications carrier, provides data communications services to wholesale carriers and wholesale clients in the Middle East, Africa, West Asia, and other international regions. The company offers a portfolio of solutions that include Ethernet products; and carrier grade network services. It also provides global dedicated Internet access, broadband Internet access, and IPVPN or public MPLS Lite services.
– The Company is the 1st African MEF 3.0 certified carrier ethernet network. Our new award winning Software Defined Networks platform (C-RAN), brings next generation software centric services including SD-WAN, SDN and NFV together.
– Autonomous orchestration, cloud provisioning, open source, API’s and agile development are built into our [URL Removed] we evolve as client’s needs grow.
