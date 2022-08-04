Developer – Front-End at Parvana Recruitment

Our client is passionate about assisting / guiding the youth with their career aspirations and giving them the exposure they need in order to be successful. Their fast growing application is widely used in the academic sector and they enjoy national market penetration with an excellent reputation. Their platform is API driven with modular design, making it very easy to integrate and offer bespoke value-add services. Their team consists of passionate technologists and educators looking to provide a meaningful and impactful solution to its users.

Developing a delightful user experience in our customer facing applications.

Mapping the product vision to modern software best practices and architecture.

Working closely with the product team to ensure that front-end applications provide customers with a great experience.

Improving the front-end toolkit by keeping our architecture modern and lean.

Using Mocha and chai to test your code.

Delivering high-quality, maintainable and scalable code.

Participating in code reviews.

Working with the product and design team to implement the product vision.

Contributing to the architecture and providing leadership within your team.

3+ years’ experience in the following:

Writing scalable [URL Removed] (or similar framework) code within a team.



Engineering at product-driven tech companies.

Deep expertise in JavaScript.

Experience in writing repeatable tests.

Knowledge of modern front-end software architecture best practices.

Working knowledge of back-end systems and the integration of API’s in customer facing applications.

Agile development experience.

JavaScript / TypeScript / Dart.

Vue.JS / Vuetify.

Flutter.

Node.JS.

Express.js.

SASS.

