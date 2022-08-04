Front-end Developer at Ntice Search

My client, a leader in the banking and financial services sector, is looking for an Front-end Developer to join their team. The aim of this role is to design, develop, test, document and deploy, and support new and existing systems and software applications from supplied specifications in accordance with agreed standards as well as translating requirements from the business or technical analyst into shippable code to produce high quality software solutions.
Location: Stellenbosch, Cape Town
Working model: Hybrid
Experience:
- 3 years’ + proven software development, project delivery and implementation
- Agile systems development processes (CI/CD standards and agile delivery methods)
- High-volume industry exposure
- Service-orientated architecture
- Essential experience in the following development languages is required:
- Minimum
- JavaScript Framework
- Entity Framwork
- Springboot Framework
- HTML
- CSS
- C#.Net
- Java (Back-end)
- Minimum
Qualifications:
- (Minimum) – Grade 12 National Certificate / Vocational
- Qualifications (Ideal or Preferred) – A relevant tertiary qualification in Information Technology
Knowledge:
- Must have detailed knowledge of:
- IT systems development processes (SDLC)
- Application development
- Testing practices
- Solid understanding of:
- Banking systems environment
- Banking business model
- AWS
Desired Skills:
