Front-end Developer at Ntice Search – Western Cape Stellenbosch

My client, a leader in the banking and financial services sector, is looking for an Front-end Developer to join their team. The aim of this role is to design, develop, test, document and deploy, and support new and existing systems and software applications from supplied specifications in accordance with agreed standards as well as translating requirements from the business or technical analyst into shippable code to produce high quality software solutions.

Location: Stellenbosch, Cape Town

Working model: Hybrid

Experience:

3 years’ + proven software development, project delivery and implementation

Agile systems development processes (CI/CD standards and agile delivery methods)

High-volume industry exposure

Service-orientated architecture

Essential experience in the following development languages is required: Minimum JavaScript Framework Entity Framwork Springboot Framework HTML CSS C#.Net Java (Back-end)



Qualifications:

(Minimum) – Grade 12 National Certificate / Vocational

Qualifications (Ideal or Preferred) – A relevant tertiary qualification in Information Technology

Knowledge:

Must have detailed knowledge of: IT systems development processes (SDLC) Application development Testing practices

Solid understanding of: Banking systems environment Banking business model AWS



Desired Skills:

HTML

CSS

Java

