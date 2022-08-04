Front End Developer (Remote) at Datafin Recruitment

ENVIRONMENT:

JOIN a fast-paced leading FinTech company seeking your keen eye for aesthetically pleasing visuals to be its next Front End Developer. You will help build the back-end in C# .Net Core while implementing the product’s UI from UX design specs and ensuring seamless integrations with the Platform. Learning and growing is one of the company values and you will have lots of opportunities to learn from senior team members as well as sharing your experience and knowledge with juniors. You must have experience in at least 1 of primary UI Frameworks including Angular, React or Vue, be proficient with TypeScript and/or JavaScript, be able to utilise current UI design patterns and produce reliable RESTful APIs.

DUTIES:

Implement the product’s User Interface from UX design specifications.

Work closely with Development Lead to ensure seamless integration with the Platform.

Host code reviews, pairing sessions, and mobbing sessions.

Contribute to Unit, Integration, and Performance Tests.

REQUIREMENTS:

Experience in at least one of the primary UI Frameworks (Angular, React, Vue) with at least some understanding of one of the others.

Proficient in TypeScript (preferred) andor JavaScript.

Ability to make use of current user interface design patterns.

Solid software development background in data structures, algorithms, and design patterns.

Good experience in producing reliable, version-able, RESTful APIs.

Excellent comprehension in areas of logic and Mathematics.

Advantageous –

Experience in C#, the .Net Framework andor .Net Core.

ATTRIBUTES:

Excellent communication skills.

A passion to learn and extend knowledge continuously.

The ability to manage and motivate self and others.

Good at problem solving and innovative thinking.

Thrive in an Agile environment and be adaptable.

