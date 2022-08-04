Full Stack Erlang Developer (CPT/JHB) (Hybrid/Remote) at Datafin Recruitment – Western Cape Cape Town

ENVIRONMENT:

YOUR knack for visual design & utility along with a passion for all things coding, is sought by a dynamic FinTech company seeking a Full Stack Erlang Developer. You’ll be part of a cross-functional team based in Johannesburg and Cape Town (hybrid or remote working an option) that’s responsible for the full software development life cycle, from conception to deployment. Your core focus will be to enhance and maintain its current banking system. You must preferably have a Degree/Diploma in Computer Science/Stats or other related field, proven experience in a similar role including expiring developing web & server-side applications. You should be comfortable around Erlang, Linux and MySQL databases and have proficiency with HTML, CSS, JS, Jasper Reports, Email/SMTP, crontabs, RESTful APIs, JSON and be familiar with Agile methodologies.

DUTIES:

Work with the Development team to ideate software solutions.

Assist with the design of client-side and server-side architecture.

Build visually appealing and user-friendly front-end applications.

Develop and manage well-functioning databases and applications.

Write effective APIs.

Test software to ensure responsiveness and efficiency.

Troubleshoot, debug and upgrade software.

Respond to support requests from the Helpdesk.

Daily and monthly operational tasks (system monitoring, trouble shooting and pulling reports).

Identify opportunities to automate where possible.

Write technical documentation.

Use Unit Tests to ensure ongoing code resilience.

REQUIREMENTS:

Degree/Diploma in Computer Science, Statistics or relevant field preferred.

Proven experience as a Full Stack Developer or similar role.

Experience developing web and server-side applications.

Technologies used –

Erlang

MySQL (DBA type skills)

Web technologies (HTML, CSS, JS, etc.)

Jasper Reports

Email / SMTP

Scripting (i.e., crontabs)

RESTful API

JSON

Exposure to any of the following will be advantageous –

Internet Banking.

Backoffice.

Core Banking systems.

Card switching.

API (Calling and Creating).

EFT (credits, debit, unpaids, etc.).

Other websites with custom requirements.

SWIFT.

Utility functionality such as cash deposits, SMSs and airtime purchases.

PCI Compliance.

ATTRIBUTES:

Excellent communication and teamwork skills.

Great attention to detail.

Organisational skills.

An analytical mind.

COMMENTS:

