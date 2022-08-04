IT Support Technician at Parvana Recruitment – Western Cape Cape Town

Client Details:

Fortunately for all of us, our wonderful American client has chosen to base their entire Research and Development team in the Cape. They have made huge investments in their CT office and are here to stay and grow their team. If research and development, complex applications, pure development (no maintenance) and learning new things interests you, then this is the right company for you. Based in the northern suburbs, this organisation is highly progressive offering generous flexi-time and other benefits.

Role Responsibilities:

Administration and processing of global monitoring system events (event management).

Performing basic workflow administration on all new tickets on the IT Helpdesk (service request management).

Documentation administration, maintenance and recurring tasks as required.

Global remote and desk-side end-user support on physical and virtual platforms leveraging Linux, Windows and Apple Mac operating systems as well as VMware virtualization.

Responding to support tickets logged to the IT Department.

General IT queries and support for fixed and mobile users.

Mobile device support as needed.

Performing basic IT procurement administration, 3rd party facilitation and support documentation as needed.

Performing basic IT asset administration (software and hardware) and auditing as required.

Preferred Qualifications:

A+ / N+ (or equivalent) entry level IT qualifications

Technical Skills & Experience:

IT support, remote and desk-side, of end-user support on Linux, Windows and Apple Mac operating systems.

Experience delivering support against tickets logged.

Ability to write effective and useful documentation.

Ability to follow processes in a structured and repeatable manner.

Basic IT administration experience.

Experience with IT asset administration and auditing practices.

Exposure to standby rotation with dependable independence on following after hour processes.

Ability to communicate effectively, professionally, consistently and manage customer expectations.

Display a strong sense of ownership and independent work ethic.

Process-oriented and structured.

Customer service orientated with a willingness to engage people and help.

Excellent verbal and written communication skills.

Driving / Travel:

Must hold current valid driver’s license and passport

Own transport for daily commute to the office.

Must be able to travel from time to time.

Working Structure:

Work from the office 2 – 3 days a week and work from home on the other days.

PS Even if you feel you don’t have all the skills listed or if this spec isn’t what you are looking for, feel free to send your CV as we probably have other opportunities that could interest you. For a more comprehensive and updated list of opportunities that we have on offer, do visit our website – [URL Removed]

Desired Skills:

IT Support

Desktop Support

Ticket Logging

Learn more/Apply for this position