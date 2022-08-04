Java Developer – Western Cape Eikenbosch

Financial services sector is seeking a Java Developer to design, create technical documentation and develop new applications, changes to existing applications, and provide 2nd line support of key applications.

You will provide mentoring to junior developers and collaborate with leadership stakeholders to design and implement technical standards and best practices.

Responsibilities:

Provide input into solution designs and assist with the setup of technical frameworks for new applications and interfaces.

Provide Impact analysis on existing systems

With the Scrum Team, provide estimates for application changes.

Develop changes in line with the application architecture and technical standards.

Unit test own programs as well as developed interfaces.

Assist in prioritisation and classification of defects to ensure that quality standards are met.

Update technical models and documentation to align with new development.

Assist with implementation of best practices and standards.

Prioritize development in-line with Business requirements, and sprint planning.

Liaise with project stakeholders as required during the SDLC.

Work with the implementation and configuration manager to create deployment instructions and artefacts.

Collaborate with technical teams to align deployment procedures.

Be on standby for production deployments and resolve issues that may arise.

Investigate production errors where required.

Be on standby and provide 2nd line support as agreed with the application manager, some of which could be outside of core business hours.

Technical support on applications.

Provide input to technical and application design and architecture when required.

Provide input to development standards and best practices.

Provide input to analysts and testers as required.

Requirements:

An Appropriate IT Qualification (Diploma/Degree)

B.Sc. or National Diploma in Computer Science (recommended)

Minimum 3 years of experience developing in an object-oriented environment

Minimum 3 years of experience in SQL database design and query writing

Experience in multi-threading

Experience in an IT environment in the financial sector will be an advantage

Experience in designing solutions (recommended)

OOP / SOLID Design Principles

? Understanding and experience implementing containerised solutions using Kubernetes/Docker (recommended)

? XL Deploy

? Bamboo

? Git

? JIRA

? Java

? SSIS

? SSAS

? Angular (recommended)

? CSS / HTML preferred

? JavaScript / JavaScript frameworks (e.g. Angular, Knockout, jQuery)

? MS SQL server

? Web Services (WCF) and API development

? XML / JSON data structures

? Test-Driven Development

? Agile and Scrum

Understanding of application security standards and developing secure applications

Please note only shortlisted candidates will be contacted

Desired Skills:

Java Developer

SQL

OOP/SOLID

