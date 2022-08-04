Junior C# Cloud Software Developer (SD2 Level) – Gauteng Pretoria

Our client is looking for a Junior C# Cloud Software Developer (SD2 Level)

Area: Menlyn Maine, Pretoria East

Education

Matric or equivalent qualification recognised by the Department of Higher Education & Training

Tertiary education: IT Diploma or degree would be an

Knowledge, Skills and Experience

At least 2 – 3 years+ experience doing .Net C# development

Advanced .NET platform knowledge

Some experience with Microsoft web technologies (ASP.NET MVC or Web API and WCF)

Solid Experience with SQL Server and an ORM framework of choice

and an ORM framework of choice Experience in domain driven design (DDD)

Experience in test driven development (TDD)

Kubernetes / Micro Service exposure will be advantageous

Azure / AWS exposure beneficial

DevOps CI/CD Pipelines beneficial

.Net Core will be advantageous

Restful service experience beneficial

Overview of the position

Assess, develop, upgrade and document application software

Consulting with fellow colleagues, other teams, managers & executives concerning enhancements and development of the application software

Document and direct software testing and validation procedures

Research, analyse and evaluate requirements for software applications

Advice on areas that could be improved on and keep up-to-date with new trends in software development and technologies that can be used to benefit the

Fundamental interpersonal relationships, but not limited to:

Fellow Colleagues

Other Teams

Team Leads

Managers

Executives

Clients

Special Requirements

Willing to work overtime (As an exception when required)

Perform standby duties; (As an exception when required)

Must have own and reliable

Personal Attributes

High level of personal integrity and

Accountability and ownership

Must have good administrative and analytical skills

Good verbal and written communication skills

Stress management skills

Time management skills

Target orientated

Decision-making skills

Problem solving skills

Attention to detail and a high level of accuracy

Focused

Dedicated

Desired Skills:

SQL Server

Junior C# Cloud Software Developer (SD2 Level)

.Net C#

