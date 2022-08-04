MTN named the most valuable brand in SA

MTN has emerged as the Most Valuable Brand in SA for 2022 in the Kantar BrandZ ranking, after increasing its brand value by 85% to $3,7-billion year-on-year.

The increase in brand value has seen MTN SA jump four places to rank number one for the first time.

MTN was also recognised as Most Valuable Brand in SA by Brand Finance in April 2022.

“We are very proud of our performance, which highlights the hard work undertaken over the past year. Not only are we are embarking on a future-ready transformation and expansion into a platform business under our Ambition 2025 strategy, but we have also been investing heavily in disruptive technologies to transform our brand from a telco into a techco,” says Charles Molapisi, CEO of MTN SA.

“We are committed to rolling out MTN network solutions to all South African people battling with connectivity. With unemployment at an all-time high, it is critical to focus on harnessing digital solutions to drive the recovery, especially in those areas that were hardest hit, while plugging existing data gaps,” continues Molapisi.