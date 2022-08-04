.NET Core C# Developers – Gauteng Pretoria

Our client is looking for a .Net Core Developer to work in their organisation
Area: Menlyn Maine, Pretoria East

Minimum Education

  • Matric or equivalent qualification recognised by the Department of Higher Education & Training.

  • Tertiary education: IT Diploma or IT degree.

Knowledge, skills and experience

  • Minimum of 1 – 3 years’ work experience

  • Experience doing C# .NET Core development

  • .NET framework knowledge

  • Experience with Microsoft web technologies (ASP.NET MVC or Web API and WCF)

  • Solid Experience with SQL Server and an ORM framework of choice

  • Experience in domain driven design (DDD)

  • Experience in test driven development (TDD)

  • Kubernetes / Micro Service exposure will be advantageous

  • Azure / AWS exposure beneficial

  • DevSecOps CI/CD Pipelines beneficial

  • Restful service experience beneficial

Primary purpose of the position

  • Design and develop robust, testable and maintainable software solutions.

  • Document software, in particular business rules and key technical decisions.

  • Research and make suggestions on how to improve our existing systems.

  • Analyse, diagnose and resolve software errors.

Overview of the position

  • Assess, develop, upgrade and document application software

  • Consulting with fellow colleagues, other teams, managers & executives concerning enhancements and development of the application software

  • Document and direct software testing and validation procedures

  • Research, analyse and evaluate requirements for software applications

  • Advise on areas that could be improved on and keep up-to-date with new trends in software development and technologies that can be used to benefit the Company

Fundamental interpersonal relationships, but not limited to:

  • Fellow Colleagues & departments

  • Team leaders

  • Managers

  • Executives

  • Clients

Personal Attributes

  • Growth Mind-set

  • High level of personal integrity and ethics

  • Accountability and ownership mentality

  • Must have good administrative and analytical skills

  • Good verbal and written communication skills

  • Stress management skills

  • Time management skills

  • Decision-making skills

  • Problem solving skills

  • Focused

  • Dedicated

Desired Skills:

  • .NET Core C# Developers
  • ASP.NET MVC
  • Web API
  • WCF
  • • DevSecOps CI/CD

