Paratus Zambia gains ISO, PCI certification

Paratus Zambia’s data centre Lusaka has been certified and awarded an ISO 9001, ISO 27001, and PCI-DSS certifications.

Paratus Zambia MD, Marius van Vuuren, comments: “We have worked hard to become Zambia’s quality network and have now exceeded the accepted standards to achieve this kind of certification. Our clients are assured of our commitment to quality for every service we offer and asserts our expertise because these international standards are not easily achieved.”

The ISO/IEC 27001 certification is one of the most recognized and most stringent information security standards. This certification informs the necessary steps to protect its clients’ information from data breaches, unauthorised access, and other disruptive data security threats. Even though Paratus does comply with the local Zambian Data Protection Act, acquiring the ISO/IEC 27001 certification means they now comply with international requirements as well.

This certification sets out the specification for the use of an information security management system known as ISMS, which is a documented management system consisting of a set of security controls.

The PCI Data Security Standard v3.2.1 covers all physical security aspects of the data centre. This certification also speaks to financial industries, since they are all required to store, process and transmit payments through a PCI-compliant institution. Having this certification proves that Paratus is readily available to host financial institutions as well as fully secure financial data.

Van Vuuren says: “We’ve passed the international exams and now, more than ever before, we can confidently help our clients securely implement their digital strategies and applications. This is just another way for us to proudly showcase that we are Africa’s quality network, and we will continue to unlimit our clients’ potential every single day.”