Router security flaws hit record levels

Router vulnerabilities have surged to record heights in the past few years, according to data presented by Atlas VPN.

It is argued that routers have received more attention due to the increase in remote work, which opens up the possibility for hackers to breach corporate security by abusing old and unpatched home routers.

Router security flaws are hazardous as they may expose individuals and corporate networks to cybersecurity dangers such as hacking, data breaches, financial fraud, industrial espionage, and others.

The figures for the analysis were extracted by Kaspersky from cve.mitre.org and nvd.nist.gov. Even though these data sources show a different number of flaws, they both depict a clear upward trend in vulnerabilities.

According to cve.mitre.org, researchers found a record-breaking 321 vulnerabilities in 2021, the highest in over a decade. Yet, the increase started a year before, when flaws jumped from 130 in 2019 to 206 in 2020, representing a growth of 58%.

On the other hand, data from nvd.nist.gov informs us that 2020 was the worst year for router flaws, with a total of 603 vulnerabilities, a substantial increase of 191% over 2019.

And 2021 was not much better, with vulnerabilities remaining alarmingly high.

More importantly, out of 506 vulnerabilities identified last year, 87 of them were marked as critical. Of these vital flaws, 29.9% remained unpatched and without updates of any kind from the vendors.

Another 26% of critical flaws were only acknowledged by the vendors but not fixed as of 8 June 2022.