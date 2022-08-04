Senior Business Analyst ( Financial )

One of the largest retails in South Africa is looking for a Senior Business Analyst to join their dynamic team.

Location and Type – Cape Town and This is a Permanent Venture.

The ideal candidate should have:

Degree with 5 to 8 years related experience.

Advanced BA certification, CBAP, AAC or similar

Experience

3-5 years of experience in Business Analysis in a Financial Services/Banking domain within a retail industry

5 years of experience in ERP systems 2-3 years of experience in the Retail industry

A strong technical background is required:

Technical skills – knowledge of software and IT skills Data analysis – able to use logical techniques to analyze, describe, and evaluate data

System analysis -able to find solutions to a given business function.

System integration specification – able to bring different technological entities together to solve a given problem

Functional specifications – able to explain in detail how a given technological solution would meet a given business requirement.

5+ years Experience in many of the following VAS services:

Wallet Money Transfers Saving and Gift cards Insurance Airtime and Data Bills and Tickets

Knowledge And Skills:

Operate at an Expert level in terms of methods used to analyze and benchmark business cases, which will align with the business strategies of the organisation (including feasibility and business benefits).

Research and identify opportunities to improve the business’ offering and add value to our customers through the solutions we provide.

Drive / shape input into the scope of solution and ensure understanding of scope by business user.

Deploy appropriate techniques to elicit and analyse business problems and translate them into business needs.

Assess technical solutions and business processes against business requirements.

Lead in the mapping out of data conversion and reporting requirements.

Drive the change management barriers impacting User Acceptance Testing.

Produce fit-for-purpose specification documents for business requirements and processes using appropriate tools, while following the guidelines and standards for analysis artefacts.

Assist to solve & mitigate project risks.

Liaise across teams to co-ordinate interdependencies and resolve issues.

Actively contriute in the development of the BA practice within the organisation.

Act as an SME in Communities of Practice to learn from the community and share knowledge and expertise with the community.

Contribute to improving ways of work for the BA community, with specific focus on how to improve alignment, output, driving and influencing standards and quality.

Creates a sense of team spirit by encouraging harmony, co-operation and communication.

Communicates proactively and encourages others to share their views. Consults others when decisions need to be made.

Develops and openly communicates self-insight such as an awareness of own strengths and weaknesses and what may come naturally or less naturally to them.

Demonstrates detailed and comprehensive knowledge of own area, and is recognised as an expert by people across the organisation. Maintains a comprehensive knowledge of related external issues and knows about research and upcoming developments.

Develops own technical skills and knowledge by looking out for opportunities to engage in continual professional development.

Finds out about the activities of a wide range of other departments in the organisation and how they should work together as a system.

Apply now for more info 🙂

Desired Skills:

Business Analyst

ERP systems

VAS Services

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Diploma

Learn more/Apply for this position