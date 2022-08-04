Senior Developer – Gauteng

The Role: Essential function:
- Manage own delivery against agreed delivery plan and set timelines, identify obstacles to delivery and take appropriate action where required
- Receive business requirements and conduct technical impact analysis in order to understand the impact of the required process change and decide on the scope of the project and how it will be delivered Design system solutions for the projects that fit in with the existing enterprise environment
- Develop software to meet business requirements utilizing the relevant coding design patterns
- Conduct unit testing of the code written to ensure that if fulfills the requirements as set out in the business functional ?requirements specification
- Create supporting documentation in order to ensure that there is an accessible reference detailing how the application was developed and tested, thereby making it easy to support the solution in future and train end users
- Assist with the deployment of the application into production by providing relevant documentation for deployment, creating a deployment artifact in order to make the system available for business users
- Support the business during user acceptance testing by resolving any queries and defects in order to ensure delivery of a system that meets business requirements
- Support production queries by resolving any queries and defects in order to make the system available for business users
- Support and mentor developers to ensure that coding standards are adhered to and quality code is developed
- Take responsibility for own work by developing tracking matrix to ensure that work is delivered in line with agreed timelines
Skills and Experience: Essential Qualification:
- Qualification (Minimum NQF level 6)
Benefiacial:
- Web Content Management System
- Sitefinity
- SQL Server
Key Accountabilities: Functional Skills:
- SharePoint Online
- OneDrive for Business
- Power Automate
- C#
- PowerShell
- ASP.NET
- Agile / DevOps
- Capital Markets experiences