Senior Python Developer – Gauteng Johannesburg Region

Aug 4, 2022

We have a position available for a Senior Python Engineer at one of our US based clients.

The role is fully remote from South Africa – working US/SA hours with flexibility.

Required Experience:

? 5+ years of professional Full Stack Python 3 development experience
? 3+ years of experience working with relational databases and advanced SQL query construction
? Expert proficiency working with ORM libraries and building data models
? Advanced experience designing and building REST API Services
? Expert proficiency working within a Unix/Linux development environment.
? Strong Proficiency using Git workflows in a team environment.
? Excellent communication skills (both written and verbal)
? Fundamental front end development capabilities: (HTML5, JavaScript, and CSS3)
? Demonstrated ability to produce high-quality documentation
? Extensive experience with Agile methodologies and Test-Driven development
? Significant experience working with Regular Expressions

Experience with following is preferred, but not required:

? Strong familiarity utilizing the following frameworks / libraries:
? Flask Micro Framework
? SQL Alchemy ORM
? Alembic
? Numpy
? Pandas
? Rudimentary experience working with AngularJS, React, jQuery, Bootstrap, etc.
? Perl, PHP, and/or Java development experience
? Bachelor’s in Computer Science or related technology degree

General:

Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted. Should you not hear from us after 30 days you may consider your application unsuccessful.

About The Employer:

– Freelancer/Consultant (Long-term contract)
– US hours, 10-20 US/SA Hours between 3pm-12pm (3-4 hours a day)
– Flexible work hours
– Flexibility to work from home

Employer & Job Benefits:

  • Work From Home
  • Flexitime

