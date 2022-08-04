Senior Software Developer

Our Client in the Glass and Aluminium Industry is looking to employ a Senior Software Developer. Position based in Gqeberha / Port Elizabeth

Snr Software Developer needed to lead software team – to develop a number of applications to enhance client’s business. An interest in machines, mechatronics etc. would be ideal.

Client has a 5-year plan to invest in the world best glass processing equipment and they need a bright young mind to assist them integrate these machines and develop applications that will make them the number one glass processor in the country.

The long-term runway for this candidate is to get exposure and access to some of the best European machine manufacturers which the company can connect them with and provide programmes for young minds to get exposure to the international stage, The client is developing exchange programmes with these companies.

Requirements:

Relevant Qualification – Degree : BSC Computer Science and Applied Mathematics

At least 5 years’ experience in a Software Developer role

Experience in leading and managing a team

Contactable references

Clear criminal record

Main Skills:

Flutter

C#

SQL

PHP

Other Beneficial Skills

.Net Framework

.Net Visual Studio

Agile and Scrum

AJAX

Android Studio

AppScan

Net

Azure

C#

Crystal

CSS

Entity framework

Flutter

GitLab

HTML

JavaScript

JQuery

Microsoft Office

Microsoft Visual Studio

MS Office

MVC

MySQL

PHP

Python

SQL – Server & Server Management

Syspro

Team Foundation Server

Telerik Reports

Testing UI

TFS source control

Uipath Studio

VB

Visual Studio

WCF

WPF

Xamarin Android (Beginner)

XAML

