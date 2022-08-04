Our Client in the Glass and Aluminium Industry is looking to employ a Senior Software Developer. Position based in Gqeberha / Port Elizabeth
Snr Software Developer needed to lead software team – to develop a number of applications to enhance client’s business. An interest in machines, mechatronics etc. would be ideal.
Client has a 5-year plan to invest in the world best glass processing equipment and they need a bright young mind to assist them integrate these machines and develop applications that will make them the number one glass processor in the country.
The long-term runway for this candidate is to get exposure and access to some of the best European machine manufacturers which the company can connect them with and provide programmes for young minds to get exposure to the international stage, The client is developing exchange programmes with these companies.
Requirements:
- Relevant Qualification – Degree : BSC Computer Science and Applied Mathematics
- At least 5 years’ experience in a Software Developer role
- Experience in leading and managing a team
- Contactable references
- Clear criminal record
Main Skills:
- Flutter
- C#
- SQL
- PHP
Other Beneficial Skills
- .Net Framework
- .Net Visual Studio
- Agile and Scrum
- AJAX
- Android Studio
- AppScan
- Net
- Azure
- Crystal
- CSS
- Entity framework
- GitLab
- HTML
- JavaScript
- JQuery
- Microsoft Office
- Microsoft Visual Studio
- MS Office
- MVC
- MySQL
- Python
- SQL – Server & Server Management
- Syspro
- Team Foundation Server
- Telerik Reports
- Testing UI
- TFS source control
- Uipath Studio
- VB
- Visual Studio
- WCF
- WPF
- Xamarin Android (Beginner)
- XAML
Desired Skills:
- Information technology
