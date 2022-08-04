Solutions Architect – Finance – Western Cape Brackenfell

One of the leading Retail giants in South Africa are on the hunt for a brilliant Solutions Architect to join their fantatsic team of Architects.
The ideal candidate should have:
- Degree in Information Systems / B Sc Computer Science (or similar)
- Must have a strong Solution architecture background (TOGAF)
- Must have relevant FI experience
- 7 -10 yrs Working experience within the IT industry
- 5 – 10 years Working experience in SAP with at least 5 project lifecycles
- 5+ yrs Experience with all aspects of IT projects from business analysis, architecture, system analysis and design through development, testing, implementation, and production support (SDLC)
- 5+ years Demonstrated expertise in a variety of application development methodologies and practices.
- 2 – 3 years Lead a team through an architectural development process and collaborate with application development teams, architects and other members of the software development team.
- 2 -3 years Experience with current research and standards in Solution Architecture.
Knowledge And Skills:
- Architecture and solution design (UML, OO, SOA, etc.) desirable S/W frameworks and methodologies (Agile, TOGAF, etc.)
- Solid track record in successful delivery solution architecture
- Strong analytical, problem-solving and logical skills
- Excellent team-working, inter-personal skills
- Understanding of SAP Financial applications: SAP Finance, Controlling; S/4 HANA; SAP HANA; SAP BPC; GRC (Group Risk and Compliance)
- Understanding of financial solutions in a non-SAP environment
Apply now for more info 🙂
