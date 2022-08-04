Solutions Architect – Finance

Aug 4, 2022

One of the leading Retail giants in South Africa are on the hunt for a brilliant Solutions Architect to join their fantatsic team of Architects.

The ideal candidate should have:

  • Degree in Information Systems / B Sc Computer Science (or similar)
  • Must have a strong Solution architecture background (TOGAF)
  • Must have relevant FI experience
  • 7 -10 yrs Working experience within the IT industry
  • 5 – 10 years Working experience in SAP with at least 5 project lifecycles
  • 5+ yrs Experience with all aspects of IT projects from business analysis, architecture, system analysis and design through development, testing, implementation, and production support (SDLC)
  • 5+ years Demonstrated expertise in a variety of application development methodologies and practices.
  • 2 – 3 years Lead a team through an architectural development process and collaborate with application development teams, architects and other members of the software development team.
  • 2 -3 years Experience with current research and standards in Solution Architecture.

Knowledge And Skills:

  • Architecture and solution design (UML, OO, SOA, etc.) desirable S/W frameworks and methodologies (Agile, TOGAF, etc.)
  • Solid track record in successful delivery solution architecture
  • Strong analytical, problem-solving and logical skills
  • Excellent team-working, inter-personal skills
  • Understanding of SAP Financial applications: SAP Finance, Controlling; S/4 HANA; SAP HANA; SAP BPC; GRC (Group Risk and Compliance)
  • Understanding of financial solutions in a non-SAP environment

Apply now for more info 🙂

Desired Skills:

  • Solutions Architect
  • SAP
  • SAP FI
  • Finance
  • UML
  • Agile
  • TOGAF
  • S4HANA
  • SAP HANA
  • SDLC
  • Lifecycles

Desired Work Experience:

  • More than 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Diploma

Learn more/Apply for this position