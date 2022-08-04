Team Lead Cloud Software Developer (C#, Azure,SQL) – Gauteng Pretoria

Our client is looking for a Team Lead Cloud Software Developer (C#, Azure, SQL)
Area: Menlyn Maine, Pretoria East
Qualifications
- Matric
- BSC Degree – Computer Science / IT (must have outstanding marks/results)
- OR, Diploma plus 2+ year’s work experience (which is equivalent to someone with a Degree)
- Azure Certifications (Advantageous)
Experience, Skills & Knowledge
- In total a minimum of 3-4 years software development working experience in C#.NET & MS SQL
- Experience gained through your BSC Degree, the Projects you worked on, plus 4 year’s work experience
- OR, experience gained through your IT Diploma and at least 5-6 years’ work experience.
- Minimum of 4 years working in a software development role – in C#.NET & MS SQL:
- Minimum of 1 years’ experience working as a team lead, leading a small software development team (3-4 Members)
- Strong .NET platform
- Solid experience with SQL Server and an ORM framework of choice.
- Experience with Microsoft Web Technologies (ASP.NET MVC or Web API and WCF).
- Experience in domain driven design (DDD).
- Experience in test driven development (TDD).
- Azure development experience advantageous
- .NET Core development experience (Advantageous).
- Kubernetes / Micro Services exposure will be advantageous (Advantageous).
- DevOps CI/CD Pipelines (Advantageous).
- Restful service experience – (Advantageous).
Special Requirements:
- Willing to work overtime (As an exception when required)
- Perform standby duties; (As an exception when required)
- Must have own and reliable transport.
- Must live in Pretoria / OR relocate closer to work
Role Duties
- Assess, develop, upgrade and document application software
- Consulting with fellow colleagues, other teams, managers & executives concerning enhancements and development of the application software
- Document and direct software testing and validation procedures; Research, analyse and evaluate requirements for software applications
- Advise on areas that could be improved on and keep up-to-date with new trends in software development and technologies that can be used to benefit the
Desired Skills:
- Team Lead Cloud Software Developer
- Senior Software developer
- C#
- AZURE
- SQL