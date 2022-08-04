Team Lead Cloud Software Developer (C#, Azure,SQL)

Aug 4, 2022

Our client is looking for a Team Lead Cloud Software Developer (C#, Azure, SQL)
Area: Menlyn Maine, Pretoria East

Qualifications

  • Matric

  • BSC Degree – Computer Science / IT (must have outstanding marks/results)

    • OR, Diploma plus 2+ year’s work experience (which is equivalent to someone with a Degree)

  • Azure Certifications (Advantageous)

Experience, Skills & Knowledge

  • In total a minimum of 3-4 years software development working experience in C#.NET & MS SQL

    • Experience gained through your BSC Degree, the Projects you worked on, plus 4 year’s work experience

    • OR, experience gained through your IT Diploma and at least 5-6 years’ work experience.

  • Minimum of 4 years working in a software development role – in C#.NET & MS SQL:

  • Minimum of 1 years’ experience working as a team lead, leading a small software development team (3-4 Members)

  • Strong .NET platform

  • Solid experience with SQL Server and an ORM framework of choice.

  • Experience with Microsoft Web Technologies (ASP.NET MVC or Web API and WCF).

  • Experience in domain driven design (DDD).

  • Experience in test driven development (TDD).

  • Azure development experience advantageous

  • .NET Core development experience (Advantageous).

  • Kubernetes / Micro Services exposure will be advantageous (Advantageous).

  • DevOps CI/CD Pipelines (Advantageous).

  • Restful service experience – (Advantageous).

Special Requirements:

  • Willing to work overtime (As an exception when required)

  • Perform standby duties; (As an exception when required)

  • Must have own and reliable transport.

  • Must live in Pretoria / OR relocate closer to work

Role Duties

  • Assess, develop, upgrade and document application software

  • Consulting with fellow colleagues, other teams, managers & executives concerning enhancements and development of the application software

  • Document and direct software testing and validation procedures; Research, analyse and evaluate requirements for software applications

  • Advise on areas that could be improved on and keep up-to-date with new trends in software development and technologies that can be used to benefit the

Desired Skills:

  • Team Lead Cloud Software Developer
  • Senior Software developer
  • C#
  • AZURE
  • SQL

