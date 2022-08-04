Team Lead Cloud Software Developer (C#, Azure,SQL)

Our client is looking for a Team Lead Cloud Software Developer (C#, Azure, SQL)

Area: Menlyn Maine, Pretoria East

Qualifications

Matric

BSC Degree – Computer Science / IT (must have outstanding marks/results)

/ IT (must have outstanding marks/results) OR, Diploma plus 2+ year’s work experience (which is equivalent to someone with a Degree)

(which is equivalent to someone with a Degree) Azure Certifications (Advantageous)

Experience, Skills & Knowledge

In total a minimum of 3-4 years software development working experience in C#.NET & MS SQL

in Experience gained through your BSC Degree , the Projects you worked on, plus 4 year’s work experience

, the you worked on,

OR, experience gained through your IT Diploma and at least 5-6 years’ work experience.

Minimum of 4 years working in a software development role – in C#.NET & MS SQL :

in : Minimum of 1 years’ experience working as a team lead, leading a small software development team (3-4 Members)

Strong .NET platform

Solid experience with SQL Server and an ORM framework of choice.

of choice. Experience with Microsoft Web Technologies (ASP.NET MVC or Web API and WCF ).

). Experience in domain driven design (DDD).

(DDD). Experience in test driven development (TDD).

(TDD). Azure development experience advantageous

.NET Core development experience (Advantageous).

Kubernetes / Micro Services exposure will be advantageous (Advantageous).

exposure will be advantageous DevOps CI/CD Pipelines (Advantageous).

Restful service experience – (Advantageous).

Special Requirements:

Willing to work overtime (As an exception when required)

Perform standby duties; (As an exception when required)

Must have own and reliable transport.

Must live in Pretoria / OR relocate closer to work

Role Duties

Assess, develop, upgrade and document application software

Consulting with fellow colleagues, other teams, managers & executives concerning enhancements and development of the application software

Document and direct software testing and validation procedures; Research, analyse and evaluate requirements for software applications

Advise on areas that could be improved on and keep up-to-date with new trends in software development and technologies that can be used to benefit the

Desired Skills:

Team Lead Cloud Software Developer

Senior Software developer

C#

AZURE

SQL

