Web Developer

Purpose of the role

To be responsible for the coding and developing of user-friendly web systems for different project.

Duties & Responsibilities

Develop and code web systems road maps

Manage and maintain existing Web systems

Assist with the development and integrations of web applications

Evaluate and support the design and build of systems

Desired Experience & Qualification

Tertiary Qualification: Diploma or Degree in Information Technology or similar

Devops / GIT experience

C#

SQL

ASP.net and CSS Design

Web API

Angular

HTML5

SSRS will be an advantage

Java Script

Package & RemunerationMedical aid and Provident fund

Desired Skills:

C#

Angular

Web API

API

DevOps

GIT

HTML

CSS

SQL

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years Software Development

