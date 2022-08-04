Web Developer – KwaZulu-Natal Pinetown

Purpose of the role
To be responsible for the coding and developing of user-friendly web systems for different project.
Duties & Responsibilities
Develop and code web systems road maps
Manage and maintain existing Web systems
Assist with the development and integrations of web applications
Evaluate and support the design and build of systems
Desired Experience & Qualification
Tertiary Qualification: Diploma or Degree in Information Technology or similar
Devops / GIT experience
C#
SQL
ASP.net and CSS Design
Web API
Angular
HTML5
SSRS will be an advantage
Java Script
Package & RemunerationMedical aid and Provident fund
Desired Skills:
- C#
- Angular
- Web API
- API
- DevOps
- GIT
- HTML
- CSS
- SQL
Desired Work Experience:
- 2 to 5 years Software Development