Business Analyst

Aug 5, 2022

Are you a Business Analyst who would like to joing the mining industry?

Do I have the job for you!

Location: Richards Bay

Requirements:

  • Minimum of 2 years’ super-user experience in business process software (Office365 Automation Suite (Power Automate, PowerApps), Sharepoint, Sales Force)
  • Proven experience (can be on business side) in business process evaluation, procedural definition, configuration, and application systems development.
  • Experience as a project team member (can be on the business side) on a full lifecycle system process implementation (Office365 Automation Suite (Power Automate, PowerApps ), SharePoint, Sales Force)

Responsibilities:

  • Evaluate business processes, anticipating requirements, uncovering areas for improvement, and
  • developing and implementing solutions.
  • Analysis of business requirements to drive design and review of test cases, process change requests, and manage a project’s scope, acceptance, installation, and deployment
  • Prepare formal functional and/or technical specification, including process workflow of system requirement
  • Align business requirements with Best Practice
  • Enable data migration from legacy systems
  • Assist with configuration
  • Implementation of policy and procedural changes within business
  • Define, execute and approval of simulation testing
  • Design, develop and provision of training solutions
  • Train Users in existing and new processes
  • Roll-out of solution to business within agreed timeframes
  • Manage competing resources and priorities
  • Monitor deliverables and ensure timely completion of projects
  • Support to Business (Users) during projects, after go-live and for ad hoc requirements
  • Ensure accurate recordkeeping
  • Prepare and submit accurate reports, in the agreed format, on time
  • Ensure compliance with standard operating policies and procedures (including quality controls)

Lets get those applications out!

Desired Skills:

  • Business Process Software
  • PowerApps

Desired Work Experience:

  • 2 to 5 years

