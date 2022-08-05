BUSINESS ANALYST

Our client in the mnaufacturing industry is looking for a BUSINESS ANALYST in Richards Bay – Durban to join their team.

DUTIES:

Evaluate business processes, anticipating requirements, uncovering areas for improvement, and

developing and implementing solutions.

Analysis of business requirements to drive design and review of test cases, process change requests, and manage a project's scope, acceptance, installation, and deployment

Prepare formal functional and/or technical specification, including process workflow of system requirement

Align business requirements with Best Practice

Enable data migration from legacy systems

Assist with configuration

Implementation of policy and procedural changes within business

Define, execute and approval of simulation testing

Design, develop and provision of training solutions

Train Users in existing and new processes

Roll-out of solution to business within agreed timeframes

Manage competing resources and priorities

Monitor deliverables and ensure timely completion of projects

Support to Business (Users) during projects, after go-live and for ad hoc requirements

Ensure accurate recordkeeping

Prepare and submit accurate reports, in the agreed format, on time

Ensure compliance with standard operating policies and procedures (including quality controls)

Soft Skills:

A logical approach to faultfinding principles, and attention to detail.

Good communication skills – strong verbal & written communication skills and ability to interact at all levels of the organisation.

Good presentation skills (creation and presentation).

Adherence to deadlines.

Strong conceptual and analytical skills, with the ability to apply business and IT principles for a practical and cost effective solution to problems or requests.

Ability to manage daily time utilization and workload – organize, plan, and execute projects.

Applicants must be self-motivated and resourceful with the ability to work unsupervised.

Desired Skills:

Relevant Tertiary Information Technology qualification. –

Minimum of 2 years’ super-user experience in business process software (Office365 Automation Suite (Power Automate

PowerApps)

Sharepoint

Sales Force) –

Proven experience (can be on business side) in business process evaluation

procedural definition

configuration

and application systems development. –

Experience as a project team member (can be on the business side) on a full lifecycle system process implementation (Office365 Automation Suite (Power Automate

PowerApps )

SharePoint

Sales Force)

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

About The Employer:

Market Related

If you do not receive any feedback within 14 days, kindly consider your application unsuccessful.

