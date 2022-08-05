Business Analyst at Datafin Recruitment – Western Cape Stellenbosch

ENVIRONMENT:

AN innovative Financial Institution seeks a strategic-thinking Business Analyst with strong leadership and 3-7 years’ experience in a similar role to join its team. Your role will entail guiding the critical evaluation of new and existing software/application solutions through conducting continuous business & industry research, identify risks and managing teams, expectation & process, solution and operations change. The successful incumbent requires an IT tertiary qualification, Project Management (Methodology specific), have thorough knowledge of Banking & IT standards and governance, Testing practices and ideally have experience with Postilion, Proview/Splunk, UML, Business Process Modelling (BPM) – EA and Visio.

DUTIES:

Continuous business and industry research to guide the critical evaluation of new and existing software / application solutions.

Undertake impact analysis specific to solution and the changes thereof, within the solution and effected peer systems.

Identification of Risks, Issues and Decisions needed in support of project deliverables and scope. This also includes understanding of Project Management principles (Prince2).

Understanding and conceptualisation of the MIS/Reporting requirement and need from the solution.

Leadership skills including management of teams, expectations and process, solution and operational change.

REQUIREMENTS:

A relevant tertiary qualification in Information Technology.

Must have proven experience as Business Analyst (BA), at least 3-7 years within the environment.

Project Management Skills (Methodology specific).

Must have detailed knowledge of:

Banking and IT standards and governance.

Testing practices and methodology. A valid driver’s license and own vehicle is required. Contactable via own mobile phone.



Ideal –

Detailed knowledge of:

Agile development life cycle.

Device Monitoring – Proview or Splunk is used.

Cash life cycle – Cash planningreconciliation experience.

Postilion Realtime – Transaction switching knowledge.

Postilion Office – Back Office processes and reporting.

Knowledge of UML and Business Process Modelling (BPM) – EA and Visio.

ATTRIBUTES:

Communication skills.

Conflict Management.

Planning, organising and coordination skills.

Adapting and responding to change.

Analysing.

Delivering results and meeting customer expectations.

Learning and researching.

Persuading and influencing.

Presenting and communicating information.

Networking.

Working with people.

