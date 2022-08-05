Business Analyst at QES

My client based in Cape Town (North) is currently looking for a Senior Business Analyst (Data analysis, CRM ,Insurance) to join them on a contract basis

Exposure to : Business Analysis, Data Analysis, CRM and Insurance domain)

QUALIFICATIONS

Degree related to commerce, analysis or information/technology systems e.g. B. Comm, B.Sc., B Tech

Relevant Tertiary qualification or certificate/diploma in Business analysis from an industry recognized training institution e.g. CBAP, FTI – BA

Minimum 5 years experience as Business Analyst

COMPETENCIES

Client focus

Cultivates Innovation

Drives Results

Collaborates

Flexibility and adaptability

Change leadership

Trend Analysis

Business Analysis

Research

Project Oversight

BEHAVIOURAL COMPETENCIES AND SKILLS

Strong analytical and problem-solving ability

Strong customer service orientation and collaborative interpersonal style

Strong agile Scrum experience and the ability to leverage agile at scale including the use or adoption of related new or existing tools, methodologies and frameworks

Strong leadership, negotiation and influencing skills

Ability to work at the conceptual as well as detailed level and paying attention to detail in context of the project scope and strategic alignment

Business acumen with thorough knowledge and understanding of business, process and technology environments

Effective communication skills both written and verbal, in business and technical terms, appropriately designed for the target audience

Ability to facilitate workshops, assess various opinions and recommend an acceptable solution/requirement/action, understand how to translate various business needs into clear requirements and capture key requirements from detailed discussions

Ability to take ownership, lead and initiate action, facilitate decision-making, define next steps and drive actions to completion

Effective relationship building skills and ability liaise with stakeholders at all levels, internal and external

Ability to plan, organize and manage own workload and timelines aligned to project plans

High emotional intelligence

Team player with ability to work independently as well as collaboratively

Learning orientation to gain business and system domain knowledge and stay aligned with latest trends in business analysis and information technology

Desired Skills:

Business analysis

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Grade 12 / Matric

