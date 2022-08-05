Business Analyst at QES – Western Cape Bellville

Aug 5, 2022

My client based in Cape Town (North) is currently looking for a Senior Business Analyst (Data analysis, CRM ,Insurance) to join them on a contract basis

Exposure to : Business Analysis, Data Analysis, CRM and Insurance domain)

QUALIFICATIONS

  • Degree related to commerce, analysis or information/technology systems e.g. B. Comm, B.Sc., B Tech
  • Relevant Tertiary qualification or certificate/diploma in Business analysis from an industry recognized training institution e.g. CBAP, FTI – BA
  • Minimum 5 years experience as Business Analyst

COMPETENCIES

  • Client focus
  • Cultivates Innovation
  • Drives Results
  • Collaborates
  • Flexibility and adaptability
  • Change leadership
  • Trend Analysis
  • Business Analysis
  • Research
  • Project Oversight

BEHAVIOURAL COMPETENCIES AND SKILLS

  • Strong analytical and problem-solving ability
  • Strong customer service orientation and collaborative interpersonal style
  • Strong agile Scrum experience and the ability to leverage agile at scale including the use or adoption of related new or existing tools, methodologies and frameworks
  • Strong leadership, negotiation and influencing skills
  • Ability to work at the conceptual as well as detailed level and paying attention to detail in context of the project scope and strategic alignment
  • Business acumen with thorough knowledge and understanding of business, process and technology environments
  • Effective communication skills both written and verbal, in business and technical terms, appropriately designed for the target audience
  • Ability to facilitate workshops, assess various opinions and recommend an acceptable solution/requirement/action, understand how to translate various business needs into clear requirements and capture key requirements from detailed discussions
  • Ability to take ownership, lead and initiate action, facilitate decision-making, define next steps and drive actions to completion
  • Effective relationship building skills and ability liaise with stakeholders at all levels, internal and external
  • Ability to plan, organize and manage own workload and timelines aligned to project plans
  • High emotional intelligence
  • Team player with ability to work independently as well as collaboratively
  • Learning orientation to gain business and system domain knowledge and stay aligned with latest trends in business analysis and information technology

Desired Skills:

  • Business analysis

Desired Work Experience:

  • 5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Grade 12 / Matric

Learn more/Apply for this position