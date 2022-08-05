Business Analyst at QES – Western Cape Bellville

My client based in Cape Town (North) is currently looking for a Senior Business Analyst (Data analysis, CRM ,Insurance) to join them on a contract basis
Exposure to : Business Analysis, Data Analysis, CRM and Insurance domain)
QUALIFICATIONS
- Degree related to commerce, analysis or information/technology systems e.g. B. Comm, B.Sc., B Tech
- Relevant Tertiary qualification or certificate/diploma in Business analysis from an industry recognized training institution e.g. CBAP, FTI – BA
- Minimum 5 years experience as Business Analyst
COMPETENCIES
- Client focus
- Cultivates Innovation
- Drives Results
- Collaborates
- Flexibility and adaptability
- Change leadership
- Trend Analysis
- Business Analysis
- Research
- Project Oversight
BEHAVIOURAL COMPETENCIES AND SKILLS
- Strong analytical and problem-solving ability
- Strong customer service orientation and collaborative interpersonal style
- Strong agile Scrum experience and the ability to leverage agile at scale including the use or adoption of related new or existing tools, methodologies and frameworks
- Strong leadership, negotiation and influencing skills
- Ability to work at the conceptual as well as detailed level and paying attention to detail in context of the project scope and strategic alignment
- Business acumen with thorough knowledge and understanding of business, process and technology environments
- Effective communication skills both written and verbal, in business and technical terms, appropriately designed for the target audience
- Ability to facilitate workshops, assess various opinions and recommend an acceptable solution/requirement/action, understand how to translate various business needs into clear requirements and capture key requirements from detailed discussions
- Ability to take ownership, lead and initiate action, facilitate decision-making, define next steps and drive actions to completion
- Effective relationship building skills and ability liaise with stakeholders at all levels, internal and external
- Ability to plan, organize and manage own workload and timelines aligned to project plans
- High emotional intelligence
- Team player with ability to work independently as well as collaboratively
- Learning orientation to gain business and system domain knowledge and stay aligned with latest trends in business analysis and information technology
Desired Skills:
- Business analysis
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Grade 12 / Matric