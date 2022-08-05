Business Analyst – KwaZulu-Natal Richards Bay

Are you a Business Analyst who would like to joing the mining industry?
Do I have the job for you!
Location: Richards Bay
Requirements:
- Minimum of 2 years’ super-user experience in business process software (Office365 Automation Suite (Power Automate, PowerApps), Sharepoint, Sales Force)
- Proven experience (can be on business side) in business process evaluation, procedural definition, configuration, and application systems development.
- Experience as a project team member (can be on the business side) on a full lifecycle system process implementation (Office365 Automation Suite (Power Automate, PowerApps ), SharePoint, Sales Force)
Responsibilities:
- Evaluate business processes, anticipating requirements, uncovering areas for improvement, and
- developing and implementing solutions.
- Analysis of business requirements to drive design and review of test cases, process change requests, and manage a project’s scope, acceptance, installation, and deployment
- Prepare formal functional and/or technical specification, including process workflow of system requirement
- Align business requirements with Best Practice
- Enable data migration from legacy systems
- Assist with configuration
- Implementation of policy and procedural changes within business
- Define, execute and approval of simulation testing
- Design, develop and provision of training solutions
- Train Users in existing and new processes
- Roll-out of solution to business within agreed timeframes
- Manage competing resources and priorities
- Monitor deliverables and ensure timely completion of projects
- Support to Business (Users) during projects, after go-live and for ad hoc requirements
- Ensure accurate recordkeeping
- Prepare and submit accurate reports, in the agreed format, on time
- Ensure compliance with standard operating policies and procedures (including quality controls)
Lets get those applications out!
Desired Skills:
- Business Process Software
- PowerApps
Desired Work Experience:
- 2 to 5 years