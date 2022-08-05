Business Analyst – KwaZulu-Natal Richards Bay

Are you a Business Analyst who would like to joing the mining industry?

Location: Richards Bay

Requirements:

Minimum of 2 years’ super-user experience in business process software (Office365 Automation Suite (Power Automate, PowerApps), Sharepoint, Sales Force)

Proven experience (can be on business side) in business process evaluation, procedural definition, configuration, and application systems development.

Experience as a project team member (can be on the business side) on a full lifecycle system process implementation (Office365 Automation Suite (Power Automate, PowerApps ), SharePoint, Sales Force)

Responsibilities:

Evaluate business processes, anticipating requirements, uncovering areas for improvement, and

developing and implementing solutions.

Analysis of business requirements to drive design and review of test cases, process change requests, and manage a project’s scope, acceptance, installation, and deployment

Prepare formal functional and/or technical specification, including process workflow of system requirement

Align business requirements with Best Practice

Enable data migration from legacy systems

Assist with configuration

Implementation of policy and procedural changes within business

Define, execute and approval of simulation testing

Design, develop and provision of training solutions

Train Users in existing and new processes

Roll-out of solution to business within agreed timeframes

Manage competing resources and priorities

Monitor deliverables and ensure timely completion of projects

Support to Business (Users) during projects, after go-live and for ad hoc requirements

Ensure accurate recordkeeping

Prepare and submit accurate reports, in the agreed format, on time

Ensure compliance with standard operating policies and procedures (including quality controls)

Desired Skills:

Business Process Software

PowerApps

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years

