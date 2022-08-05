Business Systems Analyst at Qes

My client based in Cape Town (Northern Suburbs) is currently looking for a Business Systems Analyst to join them on an independent contract basis

All applicants need to be fully vaccinated

Responsibilities

Understanding business needs as they relate to a potential change or transformation

Building relationships with all key stakeholders including business owners, product owners, development teams, trainers, and users

Acting as an advisor to the business on best outcomes for a particular business problem or initiative

Facilitating of work-sessions, database design and solution workshops to gather information, elicit and finalize requirements

Identifying, and documenting requirements in an easy understandable way

Produce data, activity models, component flow, functional decomposition and data flow diagrams using Enterprise Architect / Visio / Confluence

Document and implement best practices, standards, and guidelines to ensure that best solutions and design are implemented and consistent with group architecture principles

Consider non-functional requirements that describe the characteristics of the system e.g., security, performance, maintainability, scalability, usability, and reliability of a product design

Presenting solutions in the form of walk-throughs to analyst, project managers, architects, development teams, developers, and testers to ensure understanding and assist delivery teams with story estimations and prioritization

Implementing, testing, and deploying solutions to business problems (includes facilitating and coordinating User Acceptance testing)

Supporting business transition and helping to establish change (includes transfer of knowledge to users, trainers, and peers)

Assist in the continuous development, improvement, and implementation of the analysis framework

Providing regular feedback to relevant stakeholders

Post implementation support to business and IT

Working in an agile team within the scrum framework

Mentoring and coaching of other business and systems analysts

Qualifications and experience

Degree or Diploma and the required Certification with 10 to 12 years related experience

10 years Business Analysis experience

5 years Systems Analysis experience

5 years’ experience in Financial Services industry (LISP / Wealth / Asset management experience advantageous)

Exposure to C# and SQL (DB2 and MsSQL)

Exposure to SQL stored procedures

Exposure to Digitization Design

Strong relational database expertise 3-5 years

Demonstrated knowledge of object-oriented analysis and design

Strong data analysis skills

Strong Application Design expertise

Exposure to SCRUM and other Agile methodologies

Understanding of mobile application design

Understanding of API design

Experience in design and support of web-based solutions

Demonstrated knowledge of domain driven design

3-5 years Software development experience

If you are ready for the next exciting step in your career, and would like to apply, please send us your updated CV to review

